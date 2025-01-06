Future Watch Update - 06.01.25

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers
9 goals, 20 assists, 29 points in 23 games

Basha missed each of Medicine Hat's three contests last week after leaving his team's 4-0 win versus Lethbridge Dec. 28.

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
2 goals, 5 assists, 7 points in 28 games

Hurtig is set to return to the Hitmen after his Sweden side finished fourth at the World Juniors in Ottawa. He collected one assist over seven appearances for his country.

Calgary starts the week tied with Medicine Hat and Saskatoon for the top spot in the WHL's Eastern Conference.

They're on home ice three times this week, too, beginning with a Wednesday night battle at the Scotiabank Saddledome versus the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips
7 goals, 16 assists, 23 points in 37 games

Jamieson and the Silvertips closed out 2024 with an emphatic 7-3 win at Portland, but suffered overtime and shootout setbacks over the weekend in a home-and-home set against Victoria.

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Prince George Cougars
10 goals, 11 assists, 21 points in 35 games

Laing has seen quite enough of the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Prince George and Seattle faced each other three times last week - once in Washington state, twice in Northern B.C. - as the Cougars collected four of a possible six points.

Laing and his Prince George mates start the first full week of the New Year with a two-point lead over Victoria atop the B.C. Division.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
6 goals, 20 assists, 26 points in 28 games

Lipinski had a milestone week, collecting his 100th career WHL assist as the Giants earned six of a possible eight points.

Vancouver started their week with a wild New Year's Eve comeback; Lipinski scored once and added an assist as the Giants rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat Victoria 7-6 in a shootout.

They saved their best for the weekend, outscoring Wenatchee and Kelowna 10-0 in a pair of wins, Lipinski chipped in with assists on half of the goals, and went 16-18 in the face-off dot Friday night against the Wild.

OHL

Jacob Battaglia - Left Wing - Kingston Frontenacs
22 goals, 25 assists, 47 points in 36 games

Battaglia is in the midst of a seven-game point streak, accented by a first star performance Wednesday in a 4-3 win over Brampton. He notched the game winner, and added an assist in the victory.

The Flames second-rounder then scored his 22nd goal of the campaign Friday in a 7-4 win over Oshawa.

Kingston's Saturday contest at Barrie was postponed due to inclement weather and travel conditions.

Henry Mews - Defence - Ottawa 67's
11 goals, 38 assists, 49 points in 37 games

Mews was named the OHL Defenceman of the Month (read more HERE) this past week, but his 67s started the New Year with a trio of road defeats.

Luke Misa - Centre - Brampton Steelheads
21 goals, 31 assists, 52 points in 36 games

Misa picked up assists in all three of Brampton's games last week; the Steelheads ended the seven-day stretch on a winning note Saturday, getting past the Flint Firebirds 5-4 in overtime.

Zayne Parekh - Defence - Saginaw Spirit
12 goals, 31 assists, 43 points in 32 games

Parekh scored his 12th goal of the season Thursday night, as he and the Spirit got the best of Henry Mews and the 67s with a 5-2 triumph.

He closed out his week with two helpers as Saginaw blanked Sault Ste. Marie 5-0 Saturday.

QMJHL

Matvei Gridin - Right Wing - Shawinigan Cataractes
21 goals, 24 assists, 45 points in 35 games

Gridin starts the new week sitting ninth among QMJHL scoring leaders, and his Cataractes closed out a busy week with wins over Baie-Comeau Friday and Sherbrooke Sunday.

His best performance of the week came Friday against the Drakkar: Gridin scored twice - including the decider - and added two assists in a 4-3 Shawinigan win. He was named the game's first star.

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
10 goals, 28 assists, 38 points in 34 games

Morin became the Flames' third CHL prospect defenceman to hit double digits in goals this season, collecting tallies in back-to-back wins over the Halifax Mooseheads.

He added two assists to go along with his goal Friday on home ice - a game the Wildcats won 3-0 - and for his efforts, he was named the game's third star.

NCAA

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Niagara
6 goals, 10 assists, 16 points in 20 games

The Purple Eagles scored a pair of wins over the weekend against Bentley, and Hoskin helped queue the comeback Saturday.

His goal got Niagara on the board, as they scored four unanswered markers to upend the Falcons 4-2.

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
2 goals, 2 assists, 4 points in 17 games

Littler picked up an assist in North Dakota's lone action of the week, a 5-0 exhibition triumph over the University of Manitoba.

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Penn State
5-4-1 record, 2.16 GAA, .922 save percentage, 2 SO

Sergeev made a statement in his return to the Penn State lineup, and did so under the bright lights of Wrigley Field.

He stopped a career-high 43 shots in Friday's outdoor game against Notre Dame, though the Nittany Lions ended up falling 4-3 after an eight-round shootout.

Sergeev got his revenge two days later at South Bend, Ind., stopping all 34 shots that came his way for his second shutout of the season, as Penn State won the rematch over the Fighting Irish 3-0.

He added two assists over the two game set, too.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
12 goals, 12 assists, 24 points in 19 games

Suniev matched his goals total from his freshman season, doing so in 17 fewer appearances.

He had a pair of powerplay markers (including the game-winner), to go along with a pair of assists as UMass closed out the Desert Hockey Classic in Arizona with an 8-0 victory over Robert Morris.

Jake Boltmann - Defence - Northeastern
0 goals, 7 assists, 7 points in 16 games

Boltmann finished +2 Saturday as Northeastern scored a 5-1 road win at Quinnipiac.

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Krylia Sovetov (MHL)
2-5-0, 3.03 GAA, .919 save percentage (MHL)
4-3-1, 3.07 GAA, .891 save percentage (NMHL)
1-1-0, 3.38 GAA, .870 save percentage (VHL)

Kirill Zarubin - Goaltender - AKM Tula (MHL)
7-4-0, 2.37 GAA, .928 save percentage

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Yunison Moskva (VHL)
0-2-0, 5.30 GAA, .825 save percentage

