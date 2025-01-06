Future Watch Update - 06.01.25

WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers

9 goals, 20 assists, 29 points in 23 games

Basha missed each of Medicine Hat's three contests last week after leaving his team's 4-0 win versus Lethbridge Dec. 28.

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen

2 goals, 5 assists, 7 points in 28 games

Hurtig is set to return to the Hitmen after his Sweden side finished fourth at the World Juniors in Ottawa. He collected one assist over seven appearances for his country.

Calgary starts the week tied with Medicine Hat and Saskatoon for the top spot in the WHL's Eastern Conference.

They're on home ice three times this week, too, beginning with a Wednesday night battle at the Scotiabank Saddledome versus the Moose Jaw Warriors. GET TICKETS

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips

7 goals, 16 assists, 23 points in 37 games

Jamieson and the Silvertips closed out 2024 with an emphatic 7-3 win at Portland, but suffered overtime and shootout setbacks over the weekend in a home-and-home set against Victoria.

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Prince George Cougars

10 goals, 11 assists, 21 points in 35 games

Laing has seen quite enough of the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Prince George and Seattle faced each other three times last week - once in Washington state, twice in Northern B.C. - as the Cougars collected four of a possible six points.

Laing and his Prince George mates start the first full week of the New Year with a two-point lead over Victoria atop the B.C. Division.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants

6 goals, 20 assists, 26 points in 28 games

Lipinski had a milestone week, collecting his 100th career WHL assist as the Giants earned six of a possible eight points.

Vancouver started their week with a wild New Year's Eve comeback; Lipinski scored once and added an assist as the Giants rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat Victoria 7-6 in a shootout.

They saved their best for the weekend, outscoring Wenatchee and Kelowna 10-0 in a pair of wins, Lipinski chipped in with assists on half of the goals, and went 16-18 in the face-off dot Friday night against the Wild.