Mews Named OHL Defenceman Of The Month

Flames prospect Henry Mews has been named the OHL's Defenceman Of The Month thanks to his 20-point performance through 11 games in December.

The Ottawa 67's blueliner led all OHL defencemen in scoring with four goals and 16 assists, recording points in 10 of the 11 games he played last month. The 18-year-old had six multi-point games through that stretch and his single-game high came on Dec. 14 when he put up four assists against Barrie.

Mews leads all OHL defencemen in scoring this season with 49 points through 35 games and is now only 12 points shy of tying his career-high in points, which he set in 65 games in 2023-24. The Flames selected the Ottawa product in the third round (74th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.