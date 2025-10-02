Future Watch Update - 02.10.25

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

NCAA

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Merrimack
After a 12-goal, 39-point season at Niagara that saw Hoskin earn Atlantic Hockey rookie of the year honours, the sophomore forward entered the transfer portal and made the move southeast to Merrimack.

His Warriors kick off the NCAA campaign Friday night against UMass-Lowell before visiting Sacred Heart Saturday.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Denver
Jamieson made the move to the NCAA after manning the blueline for the WHL’s Everett Silvertips.

He could make his NCAA debut Saturday when the Pioneers take on UNLV in an exhibition affair.

Aidan Lane - Forward - Harvard
Lane, a sixth-round pick of the Flames in the 2025 NHL Draft, enrolled at Harvard this fall, but he’ll have to wait to see game action.

The Crimson have no games scheduled until Oct. 18.

Jaden Lipinski - Forward - Maine
Like Jamieson, Lipinski made the move to college hockey after concluding his junior career this past spring with the WHL’s Vancouver Giants.

Maine’s season-opener is set for Friday when they face New Hampshire in a scrimmage matchup.

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
Littler put up seven goals in his freshman season at North Dakota last winter.

His Fighting Hawks squad will face the University of Manitoba in an exhibition affair Saturday night.

Henry Mews - Defence - Michigan
Mews had 82 points from the blue line in a 2024-25 OHL campaign split between Ottawa and Sudbury, but this winter, he’ll wear the Maize and Blue of the University of Michigan.

The Wolverines open up Friday and Saturday with a home series versus Mercyhurst.

Luke Misa - Forward - Penn State
Fresh off a pair of 80-plus point seasons with Brampton of the OHL, Misa committed to Penn State ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Nittany Lions are on the road this week, facing Cullen Potter and Arizona State in a two-game set (more below).

Cullen Potter - Forward - Arizona State
Potter will begin his sophomore season under the bright lights of NHL Network against Misa, Gavin McKenna and the Penn State Nittany Lions Friday.

The two sides will play two games this weekend at Mullett Arena.

Cole Reschny - Forward - North Dakota
Reschny, the No.-18 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, is set to make the move to the NCAA after a 92-point campaign with the WHL’s Victoria Royals last winter.

North Dakota will face Manitoba Saturday before opening their NCAA season next weekend with a twin bill against St. Thomas.

Ethan Wyttenbach - Forward - Quinnipiac
Wyttenbach - a fifth-round pick this past June - moved from the USHL’s Sioux Falls Stampede to Quinnipiac University this fall.

His first NCAA action could come as early as Friday, when the Bobcats open the season at Boston College.

WHL

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
1 goal, 0 assists, 1 point in 1 game

Hurtig scored in his return to the Hitmen lineup Sept. 27 as part of a 6-3 Calgary victory over Edmonton.

The Hitmen hit the road Saturday for a tilt in Medicine Hat before hosting Lethbridge Sunday afternoon at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Hunter Laing - Forward - Saskatoon Blades
1 goal, 1 assist, 2 points in 2 games

Laing picked up where he left off with the Saskatoon Blades, returning to the club last weekend after playing in one exhibition game with the Flames.

He scored, added an assist and was named the game’s second star in Saskatoon’s 5-3 win at Lethbridge Sept. 26.

OHL

Jacob Battaglia - Forward - Kingston Frontenacs
2 goals, 1 assist, 3 points in 2 games

Battaglia’s name is being bandied about as a possible OHL scoring leader this season after he recorded a 40-goal, 90-point campaign with Kingston in 2024-25.

He was named the Frontenacs’ captain late last month and lit the lamp in each of the club’s two games last weekend.

USHL

Mace’o Phillips - Defence - Green Bay Gamblers
0 points in 2 games

Phillips got the nod as one of Green Bay’s alternate captains once he returned to the club in late September.

He’ll face his old mates from the U.S. Under-18 program in a pair of contests this weekend.

Russia

Yan Matveiko - Forward - Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)
5 goals, 8 assists, 13 points in 10 games

Matveiko, a seventh-round pick by the Flames this past June, is already more than halfway to his point total from a season ago.

In his last outing, he scored once and added two assists in Krasnaya Armiya’s 4-3 shootout setback to AKM Junior.

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - MHK Spartak-MAX Moskva (MHL)
2-2-0, 2.76 GAA, .928 save percentage

Yegorov earned his second win of the season Monday, making 45 saves in a 5-2 Spartak-MAX win over Krylia Sovetov.

Kirill Zarubin - Goaltender - AKM Tula (MHL)
2-2-0, 2.33 GAA, .925 save percentage

Zarubin has held his opponents to two or fewer goals in each of his wins to start the season, most recently a 2-1 triumph Sept. 27.

Sweden

Jakob Leander - Defence - HV71 U20
0 goals, 2 assists, 2 points in six games

Leander’s shown some bite to start the new campaign, logging 35 minutes in penalties over his first six games of the 2025-26 season.

Theo Stockselius - Forward - Djurgardens U20
0 goals, 7 assists, 7 points in five games

Stockselius is showing his ability as a setup man to start the season, registering seven assists over his first five outings of the new campaign.

