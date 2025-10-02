Future Watch Update - 02.10.25

NCAA

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Merrimack

After a 12-goal, 39-point season at Niagara that saw Hoskin earn Atlantic Hockey rookie of the year honours, the sophomore forward entered the transfer portal and made the move southeast to Merrimack.

His Warriors kick off the NCAA campaign Friday night against UMass-Lowell before visiting Sacred Heart Saturday.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Denver

Jamieson made the move to the NCAA after manning the blueline for the WHL’s Everett Silvertips.

He could make his NCAA debut Saturday when the Pioneers take on UNLV in an exhibition affair.

Aidan Lane - Forward - Harvard

Lane, a sixth-round pick of the Flames in the 2025 NHL Draft, enrolled at Harvard this fall, but he’ll have to wait to see game action.

The Crimson have no games scheduled until Oct. 18.

Jaden Lipinski - Forward - Maine

Like Jamieson, Lipinski made the move to college hockey after concluding his junior career this past spring with the WHL’s Vancouver Giants.

Maine’s season-opener is set for Friday when they face New Hampshire in a scrimmage matchup.

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota

Littler put up seven goals in his freshman season at North Dakota last winter.

His Fighting Hawks squad will face the University of Manitoba in an exhibition affair Saturday night.

Henry Mews - Defence - Michigan

Mews had 82 points from the blue line in a 2024-25 OHL campaign split between Ottawa and Sudbury, but this winter, he’ll wear the Maize and Blue of the University of Michigan.

The Wolverines open up Friday and Saturday with a home series versus Mercyhurst.

Luke Misa - Forward - Penn State

Fresh off a pair of 80-plus point seasons with Brampton of the OHL, Misa committed to Penn State ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Nittany Lions are on the road this week, facing Cullen Potter and Arizona State in a two-game set (more below).