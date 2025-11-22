The Farm Report - 22.11.25

Martin Frk grins when asked about his hot start this season.

The veteran winger, now in his second campaign with the Wranglers, has become a reliable source of offence and experience, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Through 17 games, Frk has put up 15 points (8G, 7A).

On Nov. 15, he notched his 200th AHL career goal, capping the milestone night with a hat-trick against Henderson.

“Not really anything different,” he said of his off-season preparation. “I did the same work in the summer, same gym, same trainer. I just tried to be faster because that’s how the game is now. All the young guys are very fast. I tried to lose some weight, be a bit lighter, and I think I achieved both. Otherwise, it was the same as usual.”

The results speak for themselves.

Frk has been a steady presence for the team, his trademark shot as dangerous as ever and his play-driving instinct helping pace the attack.

His 200th AHL goal was more than a personal milestone, it also was a reminder of how long and steady the journey has been.

“I’ve got to thank everyone who passed to me on all those goals, all my teammates,” he said. “I didn’t think I would score that many. Scoring 200 … it’s a nice achievement for myself. Hopefully I can put a couple more in and help the team win.”

Even Frk seems slightly taken aback by how quickly the numbers have piled up.

“I’m older now, it’s crazy how fast everything went," he explained. "I remember my first goal, and now I’ve scored my 200th. I’m just happy about the work I can do and hopefully I can keep producing.”

The milestones aren’t stopping at 200 goals, either. Frk's 500th AHL appearance is only weeks away and his 400th point within reach.

“Yeah, of course it’s in my mind a little bit, I’ve got to put money on the board when I hit the milestones,” he said. "I’m happy I can be in the league for almost 500 games. It’s amazing. I’m really proud of it.”

“The points are always nice. It’s good to know you’re a guy your team can count on. It’s a good feeling. But really, I’m just lucky to be here and trying to do my job the best I can.”