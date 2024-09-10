'Good Spot For Us'

Yegor Sharangovich is here for the long term.

And he couldn’t be happier.

The 26-year-old has landed back in Calgary after signing the team’s biggest contract of the summer free-agency period, a five-year extension worth an average of $5.75 million per season.

For Sharangovich, the pact represented a two-part commitment, first from the Flames - with whom he put up a career-high 31 goals and 59 points in 2023-24 - but also from himself and his family, putting pen to paper with club and community until the summer of 2030.

Sharangovich didn’t waste any time either, getting the extension signed, sealed and delivered as soon as he was able - a year before the new contract takes effect.

He admits it was an easy decision, too.

“Actually yes,” Sharangovich said Tuesday. “We talked with (my) agent, we talked with Conny, I think we found a way to sign a deal.

“My family and me are just happy to stay here (for) six more years.”