Remembering Johnny

Long before he whistled that impossible shot past Jake Oettinger's right shoulder, Johnny Gaudreau set this town ablaze.
In fact, I'd repeatedly turn to my boss, Ty Pilson, and laugh at how my off-day story ideas were bordering on lunacy. 'Johnny AGAIN?' I'd murmur to myself, knowing full well it was one of the biggest angles to pursue for most of that spellbinding, 115-point campaign in 2022. Thankfully, Thesaurus.com came through in the clutch for helping spin a fresh tale on the previous night's heroics – authored, often, by the white knight himself, and those electrified, Saddledome stylings.
On the ice, he was magical.
Mythical.
He was Johnny Hockey.
He did things with the puck most could only dream of – from his habitual pregame flex, where he'd casually lob pucks high to the ceiling and catch it on the blade of his stick; to scoring hat-tricks, inspiring comebacks, and yes, single-handedly scripting Game 7 wins to officially etch himself as a fabled piece of franchise lore.
But away from the rink ... He was John.
A husband, father, brother, son, friend, teammate, and so much more.
“It didn’t matter if we hadn’t spoken in a day or a week, we always knew where we had each other," Rasmus Andersson wrote on Twitter. "There hasn’t been a dry eye in the Andersson house today. We all love you Johnny.”
Blake Coleman, meanwhile, took to Instagram, where he shared a heart-wrenching photo of Johnny embracing his daughter, Charlie, in the Flames dressing room.
"Completely gutted,” Coleman said. “One of the best guys to be around. (You) always had that big smile on your face and never passed up a good time. A great dad and husband to that beautiful family of yours. You will be missed by so many. Praying for your entire family in this incredibly difficult time. Thanks for the memories, Johnny. You won't be forgotten."
When his parents, Jane and Guy, made one of their many visits to Calgary – including the night when he tallied his first-ever 100-point season (and made an impromptu cameo on the Flames TV desk that became something of a viral hit), family is what it was about.