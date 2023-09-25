The Flames have announced their roster for tonight's split squad game being played in Calgary:
Flames vs. Kraken Roster
Forwards
Player
Position
11 - Mikael Backlund
C
17 - Yegor Sharangovich
LW
20 - Blake Coleman
RW
22 - Jakob Pelletier
LW
43 - Adam Klapka
RW
47 - Connor Zary
C
61 - Clark Bishop
W/C
64 - Ben Jones
C
65 - William Stromgren
RW
78 - Emilio Pettersen
RW
79 - Cole Schwindt
C
88 - Andrew Mangiapane
LW
Defence
Player
Position
16 - Nikita Zadorov
LD
37 - Yan Kuznetsov
RD
46 - Colton Poolman
LD
48 - Dennis Gilbert
LD
52 - MacKenzie Weegar
RD
55 - Noah Hanifin
LD
57 - Nick DeSimone
RD
Goaltenders
Player
Catches
32 - Dustin Wolf
L
35 - Oscar Dansk
L
The game at the Scotiabank Saddledome starts at 7:00 p.m. MT and will be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com. Tickets are available here.
The game in Seattle will not be streamed due to broadcast restrictions. Get behind-the-scenes content and coverage from Climate Pledge Arena on the Flames' social media channels and on CalgaryFlames.com. The roster for the game in Seattle can be found here.