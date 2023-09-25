News Feed

Flames @ Kraken Roster

Flames beat Canucks 10-0 in NHL preseason

Hatty For Matty
Ruzicka Looking to Make the Most of Opportunity

'This Is A Moment For Him'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canucks

Flames vs. Canucks Roster

Flames host Canucks in NHL preseason action

Preview - Flames vs. Canucks
FlamesTV Podcast - Camp Chronicles with Rasmus Andersson

Training Camp Notebook - 23.09.23

Pelletier Hungry to Lock Down Roster Spot

'Learned How To Be A Pro'
FlamesTV Podcast - Camp Chronicles with Jakob Pelletier

Training Camp Notebook - 22.09.23

Oesterle Adds Versatility to Flames D Corps

'Be Impactful'
Excited Flames Open Camp Brimming with Positivity

'Everyone's Excited'
FlamesTV Podcast - Camp Day 1

FlamesTV Podcast - Camp Chronicles with Yegor Sharangovich
'Find The Chemistry'

Flames Sign Parker Bell

Training Camp Notebook - 21.09.23

Flames Statement Regarding Oliver Kylington

Flames vs. Kraken Roster

ZadorovSept25
By CALGARY FLAMES STAFF
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames have announced their roster for tonight's split squad game being played in Calgary:

Forwards
Player
Position
11 - Mikael Backlund
C
17 - Yegor Sharangovich
LW
20 - Blake Coleman
RW
22 - Jakob Pelletier
LW
43 - Adam Klapka
RW
47 - Connor Zary
C
61 - Clark Bishop
W/C
64 - Ben Jones
C
65 - William Stromgren
RW
78 - Emilio Pettersen
RW
79 - Cole Schwindt
C
88 - Andrew Mangiapane
LW
Defence
Player
Position
16 - Nikita Zadorov
LD
37 - Yan Kuznetsov
RD
46 - Colton Poolman
LD
48 - Dennis Gilbert
LD
52 - MacKenzie Weegar
RD
55 - Noah Hanifin
LD
57 - Nick DeSimone
RD
Goaltenders
Player
Catches
32 - Dustin Wolf
L
35 - Oscar Dansk
L

The game at the Scotiabank Saddledome starts at 7:00 p.m. MT and will be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com. Tickets are available here.

The game in Seattle will not be streamed due to broadcast restrictions. Get behind-the-scenes content and coverage from Climate Pledge Arena on the Flames' social media channels and on CalgaryFlames.com. The roster for the game in Seattle can be found here.