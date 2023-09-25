The Flames have released their roster for tonight's split squad game in Seattle:
Flames @ Kraken Roster
Forwards
Player
Position
15 - Dryden Hunt
LW
21 - Kevin Rooney
C
29 - Dillon Dube
LW
38 - Brett Sutter
C
39 - Matt Coronato
RW
42 - Sam Honzek
LW
63 - Adam Ruzicka
C
73 - Jaden Lipinski
RW
74 - Lucas Ciona
LW
76 - Martin Pospisil
RW
87 - Parker Bell
LW
90 - Alex Gallant
LW
Defence
Player
Position
33 - Brady Lyle
RD
59 - Etienne Morin
LD
82 - Jordan Oesterle
LD
83 - Jonathan Aspirot
LD
96 - Jarrod Gourley
LD
98 - Ilya Solovyov
LD
Goaltenders
Player
Catches
80 - Dan Vladar
L
81 - Connor Murphy
L
The split squad game in Seattle, starting at 8:00 p.m. MT, will not be streamed due to broadcast restrictions. Get behind-the-scenes coverage through the Flames' social media channels and CalgaryFlames.com.
The game at the Scotiabank Saddledome, which starts at 7:00 p.m. MT, will be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com. The roster for tonight's game in Calgary can be found here.