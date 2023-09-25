News Feed

Flames vs. Kraken Roster

Flames vs. Kraken Roster
Flames beat Canucks 10-0 in NHL preseason

Hatty For Matty
Ruzicka Looking to Make the Most of Opportunity

'This Is A Moment For Him'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canucks

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canucks
Flames vs. Canucks Roster

Flames vs. Canucks Roster
Flames host Canucks in NHL preseason action

Preview - Flames vs. Canucks
FlamesTV Podcast - Camp Chronicles with Rasmus Andersson

FlamesTV Podcast - Camp Chronicles with Rasmus Andersson
Training Camp Notebook - 23.09.23

Training Camp Notebook - 23.09.23
Pelletier Hungry to Lock Down Roster Spot

'Learned How To Be A Pro'
FlamesTV Podcast - Camp Chronicles with Jakob Pelletier

FlamesTV Podcast - Camp Chronicles with Jakob Pelletier
Training Camp Notebook - 22.09.23

Training Camp Notebook - 22.09.23
Oesterle Adds Versatility to Flames D Corps

'Be Impactful'
Excited Flames Open Camp Brimming with Positivity

'Everyone's Excited'
FlamesTV Podcast - Camp Day 1

FlamesTV Podcast - Camp Chronicles with Yegor Sharangovich
'Find The Chemistry'

'Find The Chemistry'
Flames Sign Parker Bell

Flames Sign Parker Bell
Training Camp Notebook - 21.09.23

Training Camp Notebook - 21.09.23
Flames Statement Regarding Oliver Kylington

Flames Statement Regarding Oliver Kylington

Flames @ Kraken Roster

DubeSept25
By CALGARY FLAMES STAFF
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames have released their roster for tonight's split squad game in Seattle:

Forwards
Player
Position
15 - Dryden Hunt
LW
21 - Kevin Rooney
C
29 - Dillon Dube
LW
38 - Brett Sutter
C
39 - Matt Coronato
RW
42 - Sam Honzek
LW
63 - Adam Ruzicka
C
73 - Jaden Lipinski
RW
74 - Lucas Ciona
LW
76 - Martin Pospisil
RW
87 - Parker Bell
LW
90 - Alex Gallant
LW


Defence
Player
Position
33 - Brady Lyle
RD
59 - Etienne Morin
LD
82 - Jordan Oesterle
LD
83 - Jonathan Aspirot
LD
96 - Jarrod Gourley
LD
98 - Ilya Solovyov
LD
Goaltenders
Player
Catches
80 - Dan Vladar
L
81 - Connor Murphy
L

The split squad game in Seattle, starting at 8:00 p.m. MT, will not be streamed due to broadcast restrictions. Get behind-the-scenes coverage through the Flames' social media channels and CalgaryFlames.com.

The game at the Scotiabank Saddledome, which starts at 7:00 p.m. MT, will be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com. The roster for tonight's game in Calgary can be found here.