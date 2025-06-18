Flames To Pick 18th and 32nd in 2025 Draft

The Flames' 2025 first-round draft picks are officially locked in.

With the Florida Panthers winning the Stanley Cup on Tuesday, the Flames now own the 32nd selection. This, in addition to 18th overall - which arrived in Calgary via the New Jersey Devils earlier this spring.

(Calgary's own first-round selection - 16th overall - was transferred to the Montreal Canadiens to complete the August 2022 trade that sent Sean Monahan to the Habs.)

The Flames received the 18th pick from the Devils to finalize the June 2024 swap that saw Kevin Bahl arrive in the Stampede City, and Jacob Markstrom find a new home in the Garden State.

Meanwhile, the Florida pick was the final piece of a blockbuster trade in July of 2022, when the Flames acquired Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, the pick, and the now-departed Cole Schwindt in exchange for Matthew Tkachuk and a fourth-round choice in the upcoming draft.