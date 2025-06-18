Flames To Pick 18th and 32nd in 2025 Draft

Calgary receives the 32nd pick from Florida after conclusion of Stanley Cup Final

20250618_Draft
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames' 2025 first-round draft picks are officially locked in.

With the Florida Panthers winning the Stanley Cup on Tuesday, the Flames now own the 32nd selection. This, in addition to 18th overall - which arrived in Calgary via the New Jersey Devils earlier this spring.

(Calgary's own first-round selection - 16th overall - was transferred to the Montreal Canadiens to complete the August 2022 trade that sent Sean Monahan to the Habs.)

The Flames received the 18th pick from the Devils to finalize the June 2024 swap that saw Kevin Bahl arrive in the Stampede City, and Jacob Markstrom find a new home in the Garden State.

Meanwhile, the Florida pick was the final piece of a blockbuster trade in July of 2022, when the Flames acquired Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, the pick, and the now-departed Cole Schwindt in exchange for Matthew Tkachuk and a fourth-round choice in the upcoming draft.

News Feed

Calgary Kids - Gavin Garland

Calgary Kids - Jackson Smith

Flames Announce Peter Hanlon To Join Hockey Operations

Pospisil Named Slovakia's Preliminary Olympics Roster 

Calgary Kids - Nathan Behm

2025 NHL Draft Class - Caleb Desnoyers

Wolf Named To NHL's All-Rookie Team

'Thank You For Being Perfect, John'

2025 NHL Draft Class - Jakob Ihs-Wozniak

Calgary Kids - Luke Vlooswyk

'It's An Unbelievable Feeling'

Flames Sign Klapka To Two-Year Extension

2025 NHL Draft Class - Sascha Boumedienne

Brent Dodginghorse Named 2025 Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award Winner

NHL Combine Notebook - 07.06.25

NHL Combine Notebook - 06.06.25

Gridin Wins First-Ever Sidney Crosby Trophy

2025 NHL Draft Class - Malcolm Spence