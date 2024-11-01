Flames Sled Hockey Teams Prepare For Annual Sled Hockey Classic

The Flames and Calgary Flames Foundation are excited to celebrate two sledge hockey teams that will be affiliates of the Flames at the Sled Hockey Classic, presented by the NHL. The 14th annual event will be held Nov. 7-10 at the Children’s Health Star Center in Farmers Branch, Texas.

Members of the Flames including general manager Craig Conroy, Mikael Backlund, MacKenzie Weegar and Dan Vladar will present the official Flames team jerseys to members of the Tier 1 and Tier 3 sledge hockey teams attending the Sled Hockey Classic. For the first time, two teams from Calgary will be represented at the tournament.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 2

Time: 12:45 p.m.

Location: WinSport’s Markin MacPhail Centre – Arena A: 149 Canada Olympic Drive SW

Outside of the Paralympic games, the NHL Sled Classic is one of the most prestigious events in the world, bringing together all the top sledge hockey players from across North America. The Flames are the only NHL Club in Canada to be endorsing a Tier 1 team, made up primarily of Canada’s Paralympic team members. The Calgary Flames Foundation supports the Tier 1 team through the AMP Legacy Foundation and Tier 3 team through the Calgary Sledge Hockey Association.

“The AMP Legacy program is not only creating a significant impact here in Calgary, but it’s having a ripple effect on para-sport athletes across the entire country. It’s so much fun to work with this group, their perseverance, grit, and determination is incredible,” said Conroy, who helped spearhead the inaugural AMP Flames sledge hockey team six years ago.

“Making the team and being presented with an official Calgary Flames jersey with their names stitched on the back is a dream come true for our players. The Flames Ownership and Foundation, along with the players and alumni have all supported us every step of the way, it is such an honour to work with so many amazing people on and off the ice - Let’s go Flames!,” said Brad Layzell, AMP Legacy Foundation Founder.

About the Sled Classic Presented by the NHL

First staged in 2010, the USA Hockey Sled Classic is an annual round-robin tournament between NHL-affiliated sled hockey teams. Participating teams in the tournament must have an official affiliation with an NHL member club and represent their affiliated NHL club by wearing official NHL licensed jerseys with local club marks and logos. The inaugural Sled Classic featured four teams and forty-six players. The 2023 event was hosted by the Tampa Bay Lightning at Advent Health Ice Center in Tampa, FL. The event featured thirty-four teams and 310 players. The Dallas Stars will play host to the event. More information, including event registration, can be found at: https://www.usahockey.com/2024sledclassic

About the Calgary Flames Foundation

The mandate of the Calgary Flames Foundation is to improve the lives of southern Albertans through support of health and wellness, education, and grassroots sports programs. Since the ownership group brought the team to Calgary in 1980, the Calgary Flames Foundation has invested over $65 million into the community. For more information and for details on the above programs visit www.calgaryflamesfoundation.com

About the AMP Legacy Foundation of Canada

THE AMP LEGACY FOUNDATION OF CANADA was founded in 2021 as a federally registered Charity. The Mission of the AMP Legacy Foundation of Canada is to make Canada a more inclusive place for children with physical disabilities. AMP supports this mission by providing mixed ability programming, para-hockey development teams, and funding for accessible athletic facilities. The AMP Legacy’s head offices are located at Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame. For more information on the AMP Legacy Foundation of Canada, please visit: www.amp.charity

About the Calgary Sledge Hockey Association

The Calgary Sledge Hockey Association is committed to enriching our community by promoting social awareness, well-being, and sport through the development of sledge hockey programs in Southern Alberta. The Calgary Sledge Hockey Association works to enhance the Sledge Hockey community by removing barriers to athletic success, developing leaders through sport, and promoting a culture of acceptance, innovation, and teamwork.