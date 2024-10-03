Flames Sign Tyson Barrie

The Flames announced today that they have signed defenceman Tyson Barrie to a one-year contract.

Barrie, a native of Victoria, BC, is set to enter his 14th NHL season and is a veteran of over 800 NHL games in his career with 505 points from 109 goals and 396 assists. The 33-year-old’s 505 points are the 11th most among all active defencemen in the NHL heading into the 2024-25 campaign.

The right-shot rearguard has represented his nation on three occasions, winning gold with Canada at the 2015 IIHF Championships, along with silver at the 2017 IIHF World Championship and the 2011 U20 World Junior Championship.

In junior, Barrie was a member of the 2009 Memorial Cup-winning Kelowna Rockets along with teammate Mikael Backlund, coached by Flames bench boss Ryan Huska.

Barrie originally joined the Flames on a professional tryout agreement on September 10th 2024.

TERM: One-year, one-way

AAV: $1.25M

BORN: Victoria, BC DATE: July 26, 1991

HEIGHT: 5’11” WEIGHT: 197 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right