Flames Sign Forward Anthony Mantha

The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed winger Anthony Mantha to a one-year contract.

Mantha spent the 2023-24 season split between the Washinton Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights where he posted 23 goals and added 21 helpers to record 44 points in 74 games played. The Longueuil, QC, native is a veteran of 494 NHL contests, recording 296 points from 142 goals and 154 assists throughout his NHL career.

In junior, Mantha helped guide the Val-d'Or Foreurs to the 2014 QMJHL championship as league MVP, with a league-leading 57 goals and 120 points in the regular season, and again lead the QMJHL with 24 playoff goals. The 6’5” winger represented Canada at the 2014 World Juniors as well that season where he would be selected to the U20 WJC All-Star Team.

TERM: One-year

AAV: $3.5M

BORN: Longueuil, QC DATE: September 16, 1994

HEIGHT: 6’5” WEIGHT: 234 lbs. SHOOTS: Left