Flames Sign Forward Anthony Mantha

Forward signs one-year pact with Calgary

CF_SIGNED_Mantha16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed winger Anthony Mantha to a one-year contract.

Mantha spent the 2023-24 season split between the Washinton Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights where he posted 23 goals and added 21 helpers to record 44 points in 74 games played. The Longueuil, QC, native is a veteran of 494 NHL contests, recording 296 points from 142 goals and 154 assists throughout his NHL career.

In junior, Mantha helped guide the Val-d'Or Foreurs to the 2014 QMJHL championship as league MVP, with a league-leading 57 goals and 120 points in the regular season, and again lead the QMJHL with 24 playoff goals. The 6’5” winger represented Canada at the 2014 World Juniors as well that season where he would be selected to the U20 WJC All-Star Team.

TERM: One-year
AAV: $3.5M

BORN: Longueuil, QC DATE: September 16, 1994

HEIGHT: 6’5” WEIGHT: 234 lbs. SHOOTS: Left

News Feed

Flames Sign Devin Cooley

Flames Sign Goalie Devin Cooley

Flames Sign Forward Martin Frk

Flames Sign Forward Ryan Lomberg

Flames Re-Sign Yegor Sharangovich

Flames Sign Defenceman Jake Bean

Flames Provide Qualifying Offers 

Draft Day 2 Notebook - 29.06.24

Calgary Kids - Eric Jamieson

'Scoring Touch, Passing and Vision'

'A Dream Come True'

Calgary Kids - Andrew Basha

'He Surveys And Pounces'

'Pretty Good Gut Feeling'

2024 NHL Draft Class - Zayne Parekh

2024 Draft Rundown

Flames Acquire 2025 Second-Round Pick

2024 Draft Class - Ivan Demidov