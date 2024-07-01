Flames Sign Devin Cooley

The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed goaltender Devin Cooley to a two-year contract.
Cooley, a native of Los Gatos, CA, made his NHL debut in 2023-24 as a member of the San Jose Sharks, seeing 301:29 minutes of action with a 2-3-1 record. The 27-year-old recorded his first NHL win with a 34 save-effort in a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on April 6th, 2024.
The first year of Cooley’s contract will be a two-way deal and will transition to a one-way deal the following season.
TERM: Two-year, two-way (year one) one-way (year two)
AAV: $775,000
BORN: Los Gatos, CA DATE: May 25, 1997
HEIGHT: 6’5” WEIGHT: 192 lbs.
CATCHES: Left