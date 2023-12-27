'Put The Gas Pedal Down'

Backlund and the Flames are ready to shift back into gear following the holiday break

231227_Backlund
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

The turkey’s off the table, the wrapping paper’s in the blue bin.

It’s time to get back to work.

The Flames begin the unofficial second half of the 2023-24 campaign tonight when the Kraken pay a visit to the Scotiabank Saddledome. Get tickets

And after a couple of days to recharge the batteries, captain Mikael Backlund and crew feel energized with two home contests left on the calendar in 2023.

“You can tell the boys are excited, we know we have to ramp it up even more now,” Backlund said following morning skate Wednesday. “It was a slow start, but I think in November and December, we played some better hockey, we’ve got to put the gas pedal down and go for it.”

There’s no time like the present, and no place like the home track, for the Flames to put the pedal to the metal, too.

According to Backlund, that forward momentum and high-energy state of mind was a contributing factor in his team's ability to secure points in five of their six most recent games.

“We play with a lot of pace with and without the puck; when we’re on our game, I think we’re relentless,” he said. “Without the puck we’re chasing every puck down, we’re in opponents faces and making it really tough on opponents.”

Defenceman Rasmus Andersson agrees, noting tonight’s fixture is an opportunity to ‘flip the switch’ after three days away from the rink.

He adds the Flames have proven a tough out for opposing teams when the entire group is pulling in the same direction.

“It’s got to be 20 guys every night, it’s not one or two guys,” Andersson said Wednesday morning. “It’s the 20 guys that (are) going to work hard, put a lot of pucks towards the net, create a little traffic and chaos in the O-zone and move around.”

"I don’t like playing Seattle"

Calgary will start 2024 with a fair amount of movement; six out of their first seven games in the New Year take place on the road.

Backlund knows that in order to climb up the standings, the Flames need to build on their 8-6-1 home record first.

“We want to be a good home team, most teams that make the playoffs are good home teams,” Backlund noted. “Big game tonight with a team that’s right there with us in the wild card race, in the division, then Philly who’s been really good this year, playing that Tortorella-style, hard-nosed hockey.

“(They’re) going to be two tough games at home, but I’m excited for both of them.”

Related Content

5 Things - Flames vs. Kraken 26.12.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Kraken
Say What - 'Time To Push Now'

Say What - 'Time To Push Now'

News Feed

Say What - 'Time To Push Now'

Say What - 'Time To Push Now'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken - 27.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken - 27.12.23
Honzek Nets Another World Juniors Game-Winner

Honzek Nets Another World Juniors Game-Winner
5 Things - Flames vs. Kraken 26.12.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Kraken
Honzek Scores Game-Winner In World Juniors Opener

Honzek Scores Game-Winner In World Juniors Opener
Honzek Named To Slovakia's World Juniors Roster

Honzek Named To Slovakia's World Juniors Roster
Say What - 'No One Here Is Satisfied'

Say What - 'No One Here Is Satisfied'
Flames Fall To Kings 5-3

Settle For A Split
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kings - 23.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kings
Greer Thriving in Role With The Flames

'Change The Course Of The Game'
Say What - 'End Off On A Good Note'

Say What - 'End Off On A Good Note'
5 Things - Flames @ Kings - 23.12.23

5 Things - Flames @ Kings
Gilbert and DeSimone Living NHL Dream Together

'Probably First Time That's Ever Happened'
Say What - 'Very Complete Game'

Say What - 'Very Complete Game'
Flames blank Ducks 3-0 in victory

Duck-Duck-Goose Egg
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Ducks - 21.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Ducks
Flames Penalty Kill Continues To Provide Boost

'Be Difference Makers'
Say What - 'Got To Be Aware'

Say What - 'Got To Be Aware'