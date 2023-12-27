5 Things - Flames vs. Kraken

1. Turning The Tide(ings)

‘Good.’

But not ‘great.’

That’s how the Flames characterize a punishing pre-holiday stretch that saw them cultivate a 7-6-2 record – but ending in a disappointing 5-3 loss on Saturday to the Pacific rival LA Kings.

“I think our game's gotten better as we've progressed throughout the season here,” assessed Head Coach Ryan Huska, whose charges pocketed points in each of their previous five (3-0-2) prior to the Festivus tilt. “There are areas that when you play against the top teams in your division and league that you have to be really good at. There are certain things that you can do a little bit differently that will allow you to have a little more success than we did (Saturday).

“But it's things we're going to continue to work on.”

Among them, the powerplay – which, indeed, showed improvement on Saturday – is at the top, highlighted in yellow.

But the penalty kill?

It’s the best thing going right now.

The PK was a perfect 4-for-4 in Tinseltown, improving to 83.3% on the year, and with Blake Coleman scoring the Flames’ league-leading ninth shorthanded goal of the season. He added another on the powerplay (which finished 1-for-5 and had a number of good looks) to take sole possession of the team scoring lead with 12.

His four shorthanded tallies rank second in the NHL, one back of New York Islanders forward Simon Holmstrom. (Coleman’s penalty-killing partner, Yegor Sharangovich, holds down the eighth spot with two.)