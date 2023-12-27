Say What - 'Time To Push Now'

The buzz around the rink as the Flames host the Kraken

By Calgary Flames Staff
Chris Tanev on the mindset following the break:

"Time to push now, right? Didn’t accomplish our goal to be above .500 if we (had) won that game in LA. Now we’ve got to win a few in a row and try to string something together."

On what he expects from the Kraken:

"Fast, skilled, a lot of little plays from behind the net to front of the net, like rim releases right back to the slot. I think the one game, in the second Vladdy made like 10 saves, he was awesome. They’re faster, skilled, and they like to hold onto the puck in the O-zone and wear you down."

"We gotta try to string some together"

Walker Duehr on drawing back into the lineup tonight:

"It’s exciting to get back in the lineup. I want to get out there, get to my game early, and help the team any way I can."

On being mentally strong as a scratch:

"I think just staying mentally in it, right? You can easily get down on yourself, or fall into a bad pattern of habits, but sticking with details, and putting in that extra work when you’re not playing, just being prepared as most you can when your name is called."

"It’s exciting to get back in the lineup"

Rasmus Andersson on returning after the break:

"It was nice to have a few days to spend time with family and friends, but now we’ve got to flip the switch, it starts tonight. We’re both in that wild card race, we’re on similar points, so it’s a massive game for both teams. You’ve just got to come out ready, have a good start, and don’t look back."

On tonight's opponent:

"I don’t like playing Seattle, I think they’re a really good team. They’re a hard-working team and they’re just one of those teams that just stays on you forever, the whole game. It doesn’t matter if it’s 60 or 65 minutes, they stay on you, they’re on top of you. They’re a simple team in the O zone, too, they get a lot of pucks towards the net, as a D man you know you’ve got to stay in there and box out half the game."

"I don’t like playing Seattle"

Head Coach Ryan Huska on the focus coming out of the break:

"Three days really isn't that long. For them, I think this morning, touching pucks and moving their feet a little bit. When it comes to tonight, that's the preparation that they put into the game. Probably the last thing that I would say is that they're not overcomplicating it tonight. Keep your game simple. Make sure you're ready to play for the pace of the game and you're ready to compete."

On what he wants to see from Duehr tonight:

"He needs to be a hard player for us tonight. The one thing that when you're playing against Seattle, the speed is always important thing because they are one of the quicker teams that we play against. Walker can really skate. Now, he has to take that ability that he has and he's got to have impact when he's on the forecheck, for example; that he's killing plays, stopping the puck, being strong on it, so he can keep that puck. Those are the little things that we need from him tonight, for sure."

"Keep your game simple"

