Flames Set For Busy 2024 NHL Draft

Calgary holds nine picks at this weekend's 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas

CF-NHLDraft-PreDraft-Picks-2x1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames

The 2024 NHL Draft is upon us, and the Flames are set to take centre stage Friday and Saturday in Las Vegas.

CalgaryFlames.com will have comprehensive Draft coverage from Sphere, while Sportsnet will broadcast the event live. Round 1 is slated to begin Friday at 5 5 p.m. MT, with Rounds 2-7 set for Saturday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. MT.

Calgary will be one of the busier teams at this year’s NHL Draft, boasting a total of nine picks - eight of the nine set for the first four rounds.

The Flames hold multiple first-round selections in the same Draft for only the fourth time in franchise history, and for just the second time since the club moved to Calgary in 1980.

Calgary’s nine picks are the most the team has held in a single Draft since 2016, and only the third time in the last 20 years in which the Flames have had the privilege of selecting nine or more players in a single NHL Draft.

The team earned an additional first-rounder (No. 28) and fourth rounder from the Vancouver Canucks in the January trade that brought Andrei Kuzmenko to Calgary, while the club also garnered additional second- and third-round selections in deals with the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights, respectively.

Only three teams - Montreal, San Jose and Utah - hold more than the nine picks allotted to the Flames this year.

Here’s a look at where Calgary will be picking at the 2024 NHL Draft:

Calgary Flames Selections - 2024 NHL Draft

Round 1
No. 9; No. 28 (from VAN)
Round 2
No. 41; No. 62 (from DAL)
Round 3
No. 74; No. 84 (from VGK via PIT)
Round 4
No. 106; No. 107 (from NJD via VAN)
Round 6
No. 170


