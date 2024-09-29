VAN-tastic

The Flames doubled up the Canucks 4-2 Saturday at the Scotiabank Saddledome

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

Brayden Pachal and Ryan Lomberg each tallied a goal and an assist, while Blake Coleman's second-period marker stood up as the decider as the Flames upended the Canucks 4-2 Saturday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Adam Klapka also scored for the home side, who improved to 4-0-1 in the pre-season with the win.

Pachal got the homeside started 4:23 into the opening frame with a point shot from the right point that sailed over the shoulder of Vancouver netminder Arturs Silovs.

The play started when Sam Honzek attempted a wraparound, Connor Zary was foiled on his rebound attempt, but the puck kicked out to the point, where Joel Hanley zipped a pass from left to right to set up his partner Pachal.

Pachal filters one through traffic to put the Flames up early

The Flames added to their lead before the game was seven minutes old. After Lomberg did yeoman's work down low to free up the puck, the play made its way to a waiting MacKenzie Weegar. His point shot hit traffic in front and fell to the stick of Lomberg, who quickly snapped the disc past Silovs’ left arm.

The Lomberghini fuels the Flames to a 2-0 lead

Jonathan Lekkerimaki closed the gap to 2-1 before the period was through, with Calgary holding a 13-11 edge in shots on goal through the opening 20 minutes.

As play continued into the middle frame, the Texas Tiger gave the home fans an opportunity to roar.

Coleman restored the Flames’ two-goal lead just past the eight-minute mark of period two with a quick flick of the wrist, deflecting a Pachal point shot past Silovs from the right face-off dot.

Coleman tips the Pachal point shot to extend the lead

After a Vancouver tally from Aatu Raty, the offence kept coming from the homeside.

Klapka found some space with the puck on the left wing, turned at the top of the circle to face the goal, then from the half-wall, sent a wrist shot sailing toward the Canucks’ goal that hand-cuffed Silovs, thanks in part to a savvy screen in front from Kevin Rooney.

Big man, big celly. Klapka finds the twine to make it 4-2

The contest had the type of snarl at times unbefitting a September fixture, too, including some general disagreements between the two sides in the scoreless third period.

Klapka delivered a pair of punishing body-checks, while Weegar also laid out Canucks winger Vilmer Alriksson with a heavy hit in the second period.

Dan Vladar and Devin Cooley shared a workmanlike performance in goal; Vladar turned aside 15 of 17 shots over his 40 minutes of work, while Cooley parried away all 10 attempts that landed on goal in period three.

Calgary outshot Vancouver 32-27 overall.

The Flames went 0-5 on the powerplay, while the Canucks finished the night 0-4.

Yegor Sharangovich led all Calgary skaters with four shots on goal.

The Flames won 60% of the face-offs, with Mikael Backlund enjoying 16 wins from his 19 attempts on the night.

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Canucks 28.09.24

Photos by Terence Leung

The Lineup:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Anthony Mantha

Jakob Pelletier - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Sam Honzek - Connor Zary - Martin Frk

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka

Defence

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Joel Hanley - Rasmus Andersson

Artem Grushnikov - Brayden Pachal

Goaltenders

Dan Vladar (starter)

Devin Cooley

They Said It:

Coming soon

Up Next:

The Flames and Kraken hit the ice at the Scotiabank Saddledome Monday night at 7 p.m. Click for tickets

