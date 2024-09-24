Exhibition Explosion

Flames score 12 goals to beat Oilers in split-squad games

main
By Ty Pilson
@typilson CalgaryFlames.com

Sure, it’s preseason.

And no, the goals don’t really count for much in exhibition play.

That said, if you have the choice, you’d take lots of preseason tallies over the alternative, that's for sure.

Coming off a 6-1 victory over the Kraken in Seattle Sunday, the Flames kept filling the cage in a pair of split-squad games against the Oilers Monday, skating to a 6-1 victory at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Meanwhile, up the QEII, the Flames won 6-3.

In Calgary, Connor Zary and Yegor Sharangovich each scored a pair, while Nazem Kadri and Daniil Miromanov added singles. Captain Mikael Backlund had a pair of helpers.

Dan Vladar made 19 saves – and collected an assist – in two periods of work, with Waltteri Ignatjew coming for the third, facing just two shots and stiopping both.

The Flames went to the PK just under three minutes into the tilt when Blake Coleman was sent off for a trip on new Oiler Viktor Arvidsson.

Vladar’s biggest stop on the advantage came off the stick of the aforementioned Arvidsson, the Calgary 'tender flashing the leather to deny his offering from the slot.

Not long after, Sam Morton was called for holding as he got tangled up with Drake Caggiula along the boards and the visitors cashed in just eight ticks into the powerplay, Mike Hoffman – in Edmonton’s camp on a PTO – wired a shot that beat Vladar low at 7:55.

But that was it for the visitors.

The Flames answered back in short order, tying the game up 48 seconds later.

Miromanov feed the puck to MacKenzie Weegar, who stepped into a blast the missed the net shortside and, in a fortuitus bounce, came off the end boards to Kadri who put it home before Edmonton netminder Olivier Rodrigue could figure out what happened.

Kadri opens the scoring against Edmonton

The Flames started the second frame on a powerplay that was called late in the first. Calgary product Andrew Basha – drafted in the second round, 41st overall in June – was active on the man-up all night and had a great look, but was denied by Rodrigue.

The Oilers ended up with a 2-on-1 after the powerplay expired, Adam Henrique getting the puck all alone and skating down mainstreet but Vladar kicked out his pad to make the stop.

Zary’s first goal was a wild one coming at 5:14, the Flames forward lunging out his stick one-handed on a rush to tip a Backlund pass home while losing his twig, ending up on his knees as he slid into the corner celebrating with fist pumps.

Backlund and Zary connect for beauty against Oilers

He knotched his second at 9:10 on a powerplay with a filthy toe drag on Maximus Wanner before snapping it low blocker side, Andrei Kuzmenko and Vladar getting the helpers.

Zary nets his second of the night on the powerplay

With under six to go, Zary went looking for number three with a backdoor tip of a Backlund pass that was stopped but Miromanov was there to put the rebound home.

Miromanov jumps on rebound to extend the lead

Sharangovich made it 5-1 at 18:21, Kadri’s centring attempt to him from behind the net going off the blade of the stick of former Flame Derek Ryan and right to No. 17 who quickly fired it.

Sharangovich fires home Flames fifth goal against Oilers

Not done there, Sharangovich skated down the right-wing 4:51 into the third and snapped an absolute bullet shortside high past Nathaniel Day – who came in for the third period for Edmonton - to round out the scoring.

Sharangovich blasts his second of the night against Edmonton

The Lineup:

At Calgary:

FORWARDS

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko

Ryan Lomberg - Cole Schwindt - Adam Klapka

William Stromgren - Sam Morton - Andrew Basha

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Ilya Solovyov - Tyson Barrie

Artem Grushnikov - Joel Hanley

GOALTENDERS

Dan Vladar

Waltteri Ignatjew

At Edmonton:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Martin Pospisil - Anthony Mantha

Sam Honzek - Justin Kirkland - Matt Coronato

Lucas Ciona - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Clark Bishop - Jaden Lipinski - Luke Misa

DEFENCE

Jarred Tinordi - Rasmus Andersson

Joni Jurmo - Hunter Brzustewicz

Yan Kuznetsov - Henry Mews

GOALTENDERS

Devin Cooley

Connor Murphy

They Said It:

Coming soon

Up Next:

The Flames head west to take on the Canucks Wednesday at 8 p.m. MTN in Abbotsford. You can watch our livestream at CalgaryFlames.com or on our APP.

News Feed

Projected Lineups - Flames vs. Oilers 23.09.24

'Very Surreal For Me'

Flames vs. Oilers Split Squad Rosters

SEA-ing Is Believing

Projected Lineup - Flames at Kraken 22.09.24

'Be Trustworthy'

Finnish? He’s Just Getting Started

Where To Watch Flames Preseason Games

Training Camp Notebook - 21.09.24

'Growing My Game'

'Dream Since Day One'

Training Camp Notebook - 20.09.24

Having A Blast(y)!

Play Alberta, CSEC extend sports betting partnership 

'Opportunity Ahead Of Me'

Training Camp Notebook - 19.09.24

Flames Re-Sign Ilya Solovyov

Flames Re-Sign Cole Schwindt