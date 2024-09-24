Exhibition Explosion

Sure, it’s preseason.

And no, the goals don’t really count for much in exhibition play.

That said, if you have the choice, you’d take lots of preseason tallies over the alternative, that's for sure.

Coming off a 6-1 victory over the Kraken in Seattle Sunday, the Flames kept filling the cage in a pair of split-squad games against the Oilers Monday, skating to a 6-1 victory at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Meanwhile, up the QEII, the Flames won 6-3.

In Calgary, Connor Zary and Yegor Sharangovich each scored a pair, while Nazem Kadri and Daniil Miromanov added singles. Captain Mikael Backlund had a pair of helpers.

Dan Vladar made 19 saves – and collected an assist – in two periods of work, with Waltteri Ignatjew coming for the third, facing just two shots and stiopping both.

The Flames went to the PK just under three minutes into the tilt when Blake Coleman was sent off for a trip on new Oiler Viktor Arvidsson.

Vladar’s biggest stop on the advantage came off the stick of the aforementioned Arvidsson, the Calgary 'tender flashing the leather to deny his offering from the slot.

Not long after, Sam Morton was called for holding as he got tangled up with Drake Caggiula along the boards and the visitors cashed in just eight ticks into the powerplay, Mike Hoffman – in Edmonton’s camp on a PTO – wired a shot that beat Vladar low at 7:55.

But that was it for the visitors.

The Flames answered back in short order, tying the game up 48 seconds later.

Miromanov feed the puck to MacKenzie Weegar, who stepped into a blast the missed the net shortside and, in a fortuitus bounce, came off the end boards to Kadri who put it home before Edmonton netminder Olivier Rodrigue could figure out what happened.