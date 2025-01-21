Flames Reveal Lunar New Year Celebration Jersey

Ahead of the Jan. 30 Lunar New Year Celebration game at the Scotiabank Saddledome, the Flames have revealed this year's specialty jersey.

Designed by Calgary-based artist Henry Raul Yu, the Lunar New Year jersey is a celebration of East Asian culture and the enduring connection between tradition and the modern spirit of Calgary. Every detail of this design is intentional and reflects the harmony between fire, light, and celestial cycles that define the Lunar New Year and the team’s diverse identity.

At the heart of the jersey, the iconic Flames "C" is transformed into a radiant symbol of prosperity and energy. The reflective gold finish represents good fortune and wealth, key themes in Lunar New Year celebrations. Surrounding the "C," stylized Asian-inspired flames dance upward, evoking both the team’s fierce determination and the cultural significance of fire as a purifying and protective force. Encircling the flames, swirling Chinese-style clouds add a sense of movement and balance, symbolizing harmony and the continuous flow of life’s energies.

On one shoulder, a new moon emerges from a bed of clouds, representing renewal and the Lunar New Year’s connection to the moon's cycles. On the other shoulder, the rising sun behind the iconic Rocky Mountains signifies hope, strength, and the city’s place at the intersection of natural beauty and human endeavour. Together, the moon and sun reflect the lunisolar calendar, which harmonizes these celestial forces that guide the timing of the Lunar New Year. The mountains serve as a nod to Calgary’s unique landscape, blending the local identity with a global cultural celebration.

This jersey tells a story of unity—between East and West, tradition and modernity, fire and the heavens. It’s more than just a hockey uniform; it’s a canvas of cultural pride, a celebration of shared values, and a beacon of good fortune for all who wear it. With every detail, it honours the spirit of the Flames and the Lunar New Year, lighting a path forward with strength and joy.

Select player-signed jerseys will be available by auction, starting on Jan. 30, and select player-signed jerseys will be a part of the RE/MAX 50/50 draw as well.

