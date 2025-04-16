Flames Recall Pair From Wranglers

The Flames announced today that they have recalled defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz and forward Sam Morton from the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers.

HUNTER BRZUSTEWICZ – DEFENCE

BORN: Washington Township, MI​ DATE: Nov. 29, 2004

HEIGHT: 6’0” ​​​​WEIGHT: 195 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

ACQUIRED: In a trade with Vancouver on Jan. 31, 2024

CONTRACT STATUS: Signed a three-year entry-level contract with Calgary on March 14, 2024

Brzustewicz has skated in 69 games with the Wranglers in his inaugural professional campaign, scoring five goals and 26 assists for 31 points. Brzustewicz’s 31 points are the fourth-most among rookie blueliners in the AHL this year, and since Mar. 28, he has seven points in the Wranglers eight games, including a goal and an assist in back-to-back wins over Abbotsford this past weekend.

SAM MORTON – FORWARD

BORN: Lafayette, CO ​​​DATE: Jul. 28, 1999

HEIGHT: 6’0”​​​​ WEIGHT: 190 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

ACQUIRED: Signed as a free agent on Mar. 18, 2024

CONTRACT STATUS: Signed a one-year contract with Calgary on Mar. 18, 2024

Morton has also skated in 69 contests for the Wranglers in 2024-25, scoring 20 goals and 25 assists for 45 points. Morton has scored timely goals for Calgary in his first full professional season, with his four game-winning goals tying for the third-most on the team. From Mar. 8 to Mar. 15, the 25-year-old scored goals in four-consecutive games while adding two helpers for six points. Morton skated in six playoff games for the Wranglers last season, scoring three goals which ranked second on the club.