Flames Recall Dustin Wolf

The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled goaltender Dustin Wolf from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League. Additionally, the Flames announce Jacob Markstrom is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Wolf currently has the second-best save-percentage in the American Hockey League at .929 through 23 games, sporting a 16-6-1 record for the Western Conference leading Calgary Wranglers. The 22-year-old’s four shutouts on the campaign are also the second-most in the AHL and he was recently selected to represent the Pacific Division at the AHL All-Star Classic for the second-consecutive season.

The Gilroy, CA native has played five games for the Flames so far this season, picking up his first win of 2023-24 against the Carolina Hurricanes with a 28-save effort.

BORN: Gilroy, CA DATE: April 16, 2001

HEIGHT: 6’0” WEIGHT: 180 lbs.

CATCHES: Left

DRAFTED: CGY - 7th round (214th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft