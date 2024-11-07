Flames Recall Dryden Hunt

The Flames announced today that they have recalled winger Dryden Hunt from the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers and have placed Anthony Mantha on the Injured Reserve.

Hunt has played 12 games with the Wranglers this season, registering a pair of goals along with eight assists for 10 points and eight penalty minutes. Hunt split last season between the Flames, where he scored three goals and five assists for eight points in 28 games, and the Wranglers, where he netted seven goals and 15 assists for 22 points in 23 games. The 28-year-old veteran has 230 NHL games to his credit with 18 goals and 33 assists for 51 points and 121 penalty minutes. He will join the team in Buffalo.