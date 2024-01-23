Flames Recall Cole Scwindt

The forward was acquired by the Flames in 2022

ColeSchwindtJan23
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames announced today they have recalled forward Cole Schwindt from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League.

Schwindt has played 37 games for the Wranglers this season, notching eight goals and 12 assists for 20 points. The Kitchener, ON native is tied for the Wranglers team lead inplus-minus, currently sitting at a +13 on the season and has registered assists in back-to-back games along with points in four of his last six outings.

Schwindt was a third-round pick (81st overall) by the Florida Panthers in the 2019 NHL Draft and has skated in three NHL games in his career thus far, all coming during the 2021-22 season. The 22-year-old was acquired by the Flames along with Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, and a conditional first round pick in July of 2022.

BORN: Kitchener, ON​​ DATE: April 25, 2001

HEIGHT: 6’3” ​​ WEIGHT: 195 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

News Feed

5 Things - Flames vs. Blues 23.01.24

5 Things - Flames vs. Blues
Flames Set To Host Hockey Talks Night

Flames Set To Host Hockey Talks Night
Kylington Returns To Flames Practice

'He's Fired Up Again'
Say What - 'Great To See Him'

Say What - 'Great To See Him'
Flames Statement On Dillon Dube

Flames Statement On Dillon Dube
Flames Assign Dustin Wolf To Wranglers 21.01.24

Flames Assign Dustin Wolf To Wranglers
FlamesTV Podcast - Tough Bounce Proves Costly

FlamesTV Podcast - Tough Bounce Proves Costly
Say What - 'Couldn't Bail Him Out'

Say What - 'Couldn't Bail Him Out'
Flames Suffer 3-1 Setback To Oilers

Flames Fall 3-1 To Oilers
Flames Make Roster Adjustments 20.01.23

Flames Make Roster Adjustments
Savard, Flames Have Fond Memories On 'Hockey Day'

'If You Can't Get Fired Up...'
Coronato Bringing AHL Confidence Back to Flames Lineup

'Going To Be A Lot Of Energy'
Say What - 'Using His Size'

Say What - 'Using His Size'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers - 20.01.24

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers - 20.01.24
Flames Recall Matt Coronato 20.01.24

Flames Recall Matt Coronato
5 Things - Flames vs. Oilers 20.01.24

5 Things - Flames vs. Oilers
FlamesTV Podcast - Early Lead Slips Away

FlamesTV Podcast - Early Lead Slips Away
Flames Fall To Leafs

Flames Fall To Leafs