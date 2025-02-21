Flames Recall Adam Klapka

The Flames announced today that they have recalled forward Adam Klapka from the Calgary Wranglers and assigned defenceman Yan Kuznetsov to the American Hockey League.

Adam Klapka has skated in 31 games for the Wranglers this season, recording 13 goals and 12 helpers for 25 points along with 50 penalty minutes. He has now accumulated 96 points in his Wranglers tenure, with 47 goals and 49 helpers, and is just two-points shy of becoming the highest-scoring player in Wranglers franchise history.

The 24-year-old has competed in 12 contests for the Flames this season, scoring a goal and registering 15 penalty minutes. Klapka has a total of 18 NHL games to his name.