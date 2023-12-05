Minus their No.-1 goaltender, the Flames are ready to rally.

Calgary’s six-game homestand continues - with a goaltending tandem of Dan Vladar and Dustin Wolf - when Minnesota visits Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Get tickets

Jacob Markstrom was ruled out on a week-to-week basis this morning after injuring a finger in practice Monday; Wolf earned his second recall of the 2023-24 season after posting a pair of wins over the weekend with the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers.

But amid the disappointment in losing Markstrom, the Flames are optimistic that their new puck-stopping duo will hold down the fort, with three home contests scheduled over the next five days.

“It’s always tough when guys get injured,” captain Mikael Backlund said following morning skate. “(Marky’s) disappointed, but Vladdy and Wolfie (are) going to have to rally now, and play really good, and step up.

“They’ve both played really well when they’ve had the chances here, but we’re definitely going to miss Marky, he’s a big leader in this room.”

Defenceman Rasmus Andersson said Tuesday he figures Markstrom is one of the NHL's elite puck-movers among goaltenders, but has all the confidence in Vladar and Wolf to step in, and not miss a beat.

"If it’s Vladdy, or Wolfie, whoever plays, we’ve still got a lot of trust in our goalies," Andersson said. "We’ve got three really good goalies, and we’ve just got to rally as a team."

Flames Head Coach Ryan Huska isn’t pushing the panic button. Far from it, in fact, given the way his two netminders have performed in recent games.

“Vladdy’s coming off his best start he’s had this year, and Dusty played two great games in Henderson this past weekend,” Huska told reporters following morning skate. We’re comfortable with where we’re at.”

Vladar posted 27 saves in his last outing, a 2-1 overtime win against Vegas Nov. 27 that saw him pressed into action on short notice due to a late-developing Markstrom illness.

The 26-year-old also holds an 8-1-0 record in his last 10 starts on Saddledome ice.

Wolf, meanwhile, holds a share of the lead among AHL goaltenders with 10 wins this season; the league’s reigning MVP has picked up where he left off in 2022-23, while embracing the opportunity in front of him with the big club.

“Terrible thing to happen to Marky yesterday, but a good opportunity for myself to hopefully get an opportunity to play some games, and just be around this atmosphere and the guys, and try to get myself a little more accompanied to it,” Wolf said. “I’ve gotten to know the guys a little better, and I’ve already been up for a week this year.

“It’s been good to be in this locker-room, and be able to put my best foot forward every day, and try and help the team win.”

Huska agrees, telling those assembled at his morning media session that for Wolf, every day with the NHL club presents an opportunity to develop.

"It’s a good opportunity to have a chance to work with (goaltending coach Jason LaBarbera) all the time, it’s a good opportunity to see what Vladdy does at the other end of the rink, and it’s a great opportunity to be around Jacob as well,” Huska noted.

“‘Cause it’s not like Jacob’s not going to be in the room, so it’s a good thing, for sure.”

And while it’s not yet known how long Markstrom will be sidelined - Huska made sure to note the injury isn’t expected to be a long-term problem - the Calgary bench boss figures Markstrom's absence could present an opportunity for the Flames to showcase a bit of organizational strength.

"We feel like we have three guys that are capable of being number-one guys, so now when doors open a little bit, it’s up to that player to make sure that door doesn’t close,” Huska said. “Whether you’re talking about Danny, or Wolfie, they have to push it open further, and they have to make some difficult decisions.

“The door has opened a crack because of an injury to Jacob, and now it’s up to them to really push and take advantage of their opportunity.”