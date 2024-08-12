Flames Re-Sign Yan Kuznetsov

The Flames announced today that they have re-signed defenceman Yan Kuznetsov to a one-year contract extension.

Kuznetsov, a native of Murmansk, Russia, made his NHL debut during the 2023-24 season on Jan. 9 against the Ottawa Senators, logging 11:58 of ice-time while registering two shots. The 22-year-old played in 63 games with the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers last season, scoring five goals and eight assists for 13 points along with 27 penalty minutes.

Kuznetsov was the Flames second-round pick (50th overall) during the 2020 NHL draft and joined fellow 2020 Flames selections Connor Zary and Ilya Solovyov in making their NHL debuts during the 2023-24 campaign.

TERM: One-year, two-way

AAV: $775,000