Flames Re-Sign Jakob Pelletier

Forward inks one-year extension worth $800,000

cf_resigned_pelletier16x9_720
By Press Release

The Calgary Flames announce today that they have signed winger Jakob Pelletier to a one-year, two-way contract.

Pelletier, a native of Quebec City, QC, split last season between the Calgary Flames and the Calgary Wranglers (AHL). In 13 games with the Flames, Pelletier scored once and added a pair of assists for three points while netting five goals and adding seven assists for 12 points in 18 games with the Wranglers last season. The 23-year-old has played in 37 NHL games with Calgary over the past two seasons.

Pelletier was Calgary’s first round pick (26th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft after a standout four seasons in the QMJHL with Moncton and Val d’Or where he accumulated 107 goals and 168 assists for 275 points in 210 games. His first pro season came in 2021-22 when he finished second in scoring on the Stockton Heat (AHL) with 27 goals and 35 assists for 62 points in 66 games.

TERM: One-year, two-way

AAV: $800,000

JAKOB PELLETIER – LEFT WING

BORN: Quebec City, QC DATE: March 7, 2001

HEIGHT: 5’9” WEIGHT: 170 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: CGY – 1st round (26th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft

