Flames Re-Sign Dustin Wolf

The Flames announced today that they have re-signed goaltender Dustin Wolf to a two-year contract extension.

The Gilroy, CA native played 17 games for the Flames during 2023-24, posting a 7-7-1 record and finished the season with four-straight wins in his final four starts. From Mar. 14 on, Wolf’s six victories were tied for the league lead in wins among all rookie goalies of the 11 who played at least six games or more in the NHL over that span. Additionally, Wolf turned aside the second-most shots during that timeframe with 256 saves.

The 2019 seventh-round pick finished the 2023-24 AHL regular season tied with the league’s third-best save-percentage at 0.922, while posting a 20-12-7 record along with four shutouts. The 23-year-old represented the Pacific Division at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic where he played parts of four games, helping the Pacific Division win the All-Star Challenge for the second-straight season.

In 2022-23, Wolf led the AHL in wins (42), shutouts (7), GAA (2.09), and SV% (.932)and was named the AHL’s Goaltender of the Year for the second consecutive year, along with the Les Cunningham Award as the AHL’s most valuable player. He became the eighth goalie in AHL history to win league MVP and first since Flames goaltending coach Jason LaBarbera in 2004.

TERM: Two-year, two-way (year one) one-way (year two)

AAV: $850,000

BORN: Gilroy, CA​​​ DATE: April 16, 2001

HEIGHT: 6’0” ​​​​WEIGHT: 180 lbs.

CATCHES: Left

DRAFTED: CGY - 7th round (214th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft