Pack Mentality

Yegor Sharangovich and Matt Coronato and also scored, while Coleman added an empty-netter as the Flames beat visiting Vegas 4-1 Thursday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, snapping a three-game skid with an emphatic victory.

Calgary took the season series 3-1 with Vegas.

Dryden Hunt had a pair of assists, and Wolf ended the night with 28 saves for his second win of the season.

Wolf was called up Tuesday when Jacob Markstrom was announced as out with injury and listed day-to-day. He came on in relief of Dan Vladar in the third period that night, stopping all three shots he faced in a 6-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Calgary was also without Andrei Kuzmenko due to injury Thursday night, but welcomed back Andrew Mangiapane who missed Tuesday due to illness.

The Flames had pep in their step from the opening faceoff, creating three good looks in the opening two minutes: Mangiapane missing the net off a feed from Kadri, Daniil Miromanov getting a shot that was stopped, and Hunt tipping a wrister from Rasmus Andersson that Hill turned aside.

Later in the frame, Kadri took a feed from Sharangovich on a powerplay but was denied, and Coronato held the puck on a 2-on-1 after serving a Too Many Men minor and snapped a wrister after circling high but couldn’t find twine.

Meanwhile, the team’s defensive game was on point, keeping the Golden Knights wide and allowing few quality chances.

Calgary built up 6-0 lead in shots in the first and finished with a 13-6 edge after 20 minutes.

The homeside kept up the pressure in the second but couldn’t solve Hill, while at the other end Wolf made the stops when called upon, including a dramatic one with 3:31 one to go when he came out to play the puck behind the net, but had to scramble back with a diving save on William Karlsson – added by blueliner Oliver Kylington.