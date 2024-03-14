Flames Foundation & CDN Brand Team Up

The Calgary Flames Foundation and CDN have teamed up to create these Flames Fdn hats with a portion of proceeds directed to the Calgary Flames Foundation.

Every year the Calgary Flames Foundation supports more than 100 charities in southern Alberta with the goal to improve the quality of life for those living in southern Alberta with support of heath and wellness, education, and grassroots sports with emphasis on youth – helping kids play and prosper. That is a donation to a charity every 3.6 days. You can get your hat online and Scotiabank Saddledome CGY Teams Stores and help the Calgary Flames Foundation with programs like Flames EvenStrength, the Flames YMCA Grade 6 Program, Rotary Flames House and many more!