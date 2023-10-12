'Marky Was Unbelievable'

On any given night, big saves can be just as important as big goals.

On Wednesday, Jacob Markstrom delivered.

The Flames puck-stopper turned aside 35 shots in Calgary's 5-3 win over Winnipeg, stopping chance after chance in the first period, before standing tall late with the game in the balance.

Those 35 saves serve as an early-season statement, with the Flames now set to embark on a five-game Eastern road trip with an opening-night win under their belt.

Markstrom's teammates were all cognizant of his impact on Wednesday's performance, which included a perfect 14 saves while shorthanded as well as a sliding pad save off Jets forward Cole Perfetti in the final moments of period two.

Forward Andrew Mangiapane had a two-goal, three-point performance, and was quick to credit his netminder for the two points.

"Marky was awesome," he said. "He’s a big part of our team, when you see him dialled in like that it’s awesome to see.

"Shots were probably 12-2 to start the game, and he was standing on his head throughout the whole game.

"It’s a big game for him, but we’re going to need a lot more of those from him."