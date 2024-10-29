WHERE CAN I WATCH LIVE PRIME MONDAY NIGHT HOCKEY?
Flames on Prime
If you are an Amazon Prime member, you already have full access to all of Prime Video's offering, including Prime Monday Night Hockey. If not, you can easily sign-up for a 30-day free trial and begin watching immediately.
CAN I LIVE STREAM THE GAMES ON ANY DEVICE?
Prime Monday Night Hockey games will be prominently displayed on Amazon.ca and on the Prime Video app. Live sports are supported on web browsers and on more than 650 connected devices via the Prime Video app.
HOW TO WATCH PRIME MONDAY NIGHT HOCKEY?
1. Log on from your TV, smartphone device or computer.
2. Open the Prime Video app or visit primevideo.com
3. Sign in with your existing Amazon Prime account or sign up for an account at amazon.com/prime
4. Find Prime Monday Night Hockey from the Homepage / Sports page >> search for or check for "Live & Upcoming Events".
5. Tap on the game of choice i.e. "Calgary at Chicago".
6. Now you are ready to cheer on your Flames to victory!