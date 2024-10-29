Flames on Prime

1. Log on from your TV, smartphone device or computer.

2. Open the Prime Video app or visit primevideo.com

3. Sign in with your existing Amazon Prime account or sign up for an account at amazon.com/prime

4. Find Prime Monday Night Hockey from the Homepage / Sports page >> search for or check for "Live & Upcoming Events".

5. Tap on the game of choice i.e. "Calgary at Chicago".

6. Now you are ready to cheer on your Flames to victory!