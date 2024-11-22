Horse Power

They brought the boom.

That's what they do.

Connor Zary broke a 2-2 deadlock midway through the third period, scoring the decider in a 3-2 Flames win over the Rangers that featured shots, shots and more shots.

Calgary fired a season-high 49 pucks on goal, 20 in the first period alone to improve to 3-0-0 on their current four-game homestand.

Matt Coronato and Yegor Sharangovich also scored for the locals, while Dustin Wolf continued to shine in goal, improving his season record to 8-2-1.

It was a memorable milestone evening for a pair of Calgary skaters, too. Jonathan Huberdeau earned his 500th career assist on the game-winner, while Sharangovich appeared in his 300th NHL game.