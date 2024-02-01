Flames Make Deal With Canucks

The Calgary Flames announced today that they have acquired forward Andrei Kuzmenko, defencemen Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo, Vancouver’s first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Elias Lindholm.

Kuzmenko, a native of Yakutsk, Russia, has eight goals and 13 assists for a total of 21 points this season with the Canucks. He has spent the last two seasons with Vancouver having signed as a free agent on July 13, 2022. Last season, the left-winger posted 74 points from 39 goals and 35 assists in 81 games.

ANDREI KUZMENKO – LEFT WING

BORN: Yakutsk, RUS

DATE: February 4, 1996

HEIGHT: 5’11”

WEIGHT: 194 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

DRAFTED: Undrafted

ACQUIRED: Signed as a free agent by Vancouver on July 13, 2022

Brzustewicz, a right-shot defenseman from Washington, Michigan, has skated in 47 games with the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL this season. The 19-year-old has eight goals and 61 assists for 69 points, good for third overall amongst all OHL skaters. Brzustewicz was a third round (75th overall) draft pick by the Canucks in 2023.

HUNTER BRZUSTEWICZ – DEFENCE

BORN: Washington, MI

DATE: November 29, 2004

HEIGHT: 6’0”

WEIGHT: 190 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

DRAFTED: VAN – 3rd Round (75th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft

Joni Jurmo, a 21-year-old native of Espoo, Finland was drafted in the third round (82nd overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft by the Canucks. He has skated in 35 games for Ilves and KooKoo of SM-Liiga and has notched one goal and three assists for four points. The 6’5” rearguard was named to the roster of Team Finland at the 2022 IIHF World Juniors, appearing in two games.

JONI JURMO – DEFENCE

BORN: Espoo, FIN

DATE: April 19, 2004

HEIGHT: 6’4”

WEIGHT: 210 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: VAN – 3rd Round (82nd overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft