'Create That Spark'

DETROIT – At 1-2-1, it’s make-or-break time for road trip.

Win against the Red Wings and you fly home with five of a possible 10 points on your longest voyage of the year.

Lose?

Well, we’d rather not go there.

While it’s far too early to suggest any game is of the ‘must win’ variety, the Flames know they need to bounce back from a tough night in Columbus, re-establish their identity, and get that good feeling back in the dressing room after taking some positive strides earlier in the week.

“It’s big,” Blake Coleman said of Sunday’s Motor-City Matinee. “Obviously, you'd rather be a game above .500 on the road, but 2-2-1 would be pretty solid and put us in a pretty decent situation going home, where to the onus would then be on us to take care of business.

“You’d feel a lot better about your game going home with five points versus three, that’s for sure.”