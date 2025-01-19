Flames Game vs. Kings Rescheduled

The National Hockey League has announced that the Calgary Flames game versus the Los Angeles Kings, originally scheduled for Jan. 8, has been rescheduled to Thursday, April 17 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 8:30 p.m. MT.

The game was postponed earlier this month due to the California wildfires.

For anyone interested in helping those impacted by the wildfires, please go here and consider donating as all proceeds will go directly to The Red Cross, The L.A. Fire Foundation, Cal Fire Foundation, and Eaton Canyon Fire Relief and Recovery Fund.