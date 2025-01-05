Flames Frustrated By Predators

Calgary suffers 4-1 setback to Nashville

By Chris Wahl
They had zone time.

They had chances.

But in the end, the Flames were undone by a young goaltender and a veteran centre, falling 4-1 to the Nashville Predators Saturday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Ryan O'Reilly scored a hat-trick, while Justus Annunen made 31 saves for the visitors.

Mikael Backlund provided the lone Calgary reply with a slapshot goal late in the second period.

The Flames were unlucky not to come out of the first period ahead at least a goal, because - to put it simply - they dominated the play.

Calgary outshot Nashville 11-4, outchanced the Predators 15-3, and held a 27-5 edge in shot attempts, but the locals could not solve Justus Annunen, including on a pair of odd-man rushes involving Nazem Kadri and linemates Jonathan Huberdeau and Martin Pospisil. The first - about four minutes in - drew a deft deflection from d-man Roman Josi; the second drew a penalty after Pospisil was slashed on his way goalward.

The Flames enjoyed two first-period man advantages, and came close to breaking the deadlock with about five minutes left on the clock. First, Matt Coronato and Yegor Sharangovich found themselves in possession of the puck, behind the Nashville D, but Coronato's cross-crease pass evaded Sharangovich and skipped across to the half-wall.

On the ensuing rush, Andrei Kuzmenko ripped a puck off the post from the right circle, then jammed away at a loose biscuit with linemate Blake Coleman, but Annunen covered the bottom half of the net just long enough to force a stoppage in play.

At the other end, Wolf bided his time, coming through with a pair of stops off Jonathan Marchessault in quick succession late in the period.

See a recap of Saturday night's tilt with the Predators

Despite playing much of the first period in their own end, the Predators opened the scoring 4:21 into period two.

On a Nashville powerplay, the puck caromed to O'Reilly just outside the blue paint, and the veteran forward quickly chipped it over Wolf's right shoulder for his 10th goal of the season.

O'Reilly added another man-advantage marker with just under eight and a half minutes to play, extending the Predators' lead to 2-0.

But the Flames answered back before the period is through, thanks to a rocket off the stick of a former Kelowna Rocket.

Backlund grabbed the puck off the right wall after it rimmed around the horseshoe behind Annunen, took a stride, wound up, and unleashed a slapshot that blew past the Nashville goaltender, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

Backlund unloads howitzer that beats Nashville's Justus Annunen

Seconds later, Coronato struck iron on a hard shot from the high slot that made its way goalward through traffic, but clanked to safety off the left pipe.

Nashville outshot Calgary 14-10 in the middle stanza, but the Flames held a 21-17 edge in shots through 40 minutes.

The Flames applied more pressure to start the third.

Huberdeau forced Annunen into a tricky stop on a partial break - his second of the game - then moments later Backlund fired a low, hard shot that the Nashville keeper kicked aside.

The Huberdeau line kept up the intensity later in the period too, Pospsil driving the net after spinning out of the corner with the puck, with one hand on his stick.

But amid all that defensive zone time, the Predators found another goal, when Fedor Svechkov walked to the net off a won faceoff and reached past Wolf's left pad to deposit the disc.

O'Reilly completed his hat-trick with less than 90 seconds to play, scoring into the empty net to round out the evening's offence.

Wolf made 24 saves in the Calgary crease.

In addition to his goal, Backlund led all Flames with 13 face-off wins.

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Jakob Pelletier - Connor Zary - Yegor Sharangovich
Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Andrei Kuzmenko

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf - starter
Dan Vladar

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Predators 04.01.25

Photos by Gerry Thomas

They Said It:

"Today I think about the mistakes, and go to the future"

"I thought we had a lot of chances"

"I wanted to step in, and maybe help get something (going)"

"We’ve got to figure it out"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 32, NSH 28

Powerplay: CGY 0-3, NSH 2-2

Faceoffs: CGY 52.9%, NSH 47.1%

Blocked Shots: CGY 6, NSH 30

Hits: CGY 9, NSH 11

*5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 40, NSH 12

*5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 11, NSH 6

*Courtesy of NaturalStatTrick

Up Next:

The Flames head to California for a quick, two-game road trip, beginning in Anaheim Tuesday night at 8 p.m. MT. Calgary will then face Los Angeles Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. MT before returning home to host the Kings next Saturday at 8 p.m. MT at the Scotiabank Saddledome. CLICK FOR TICKETS

