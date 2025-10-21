Flames Fall To Jets

Wolf makes 31 saves in 2-1 loss to visiting Winnipeg

20251020_Flames_Jets_Backlund
By Ty Pilson
CalgaryFlames.com

Despite an impressive showing from Rasmus Andersson, Dustin Wolf, and the other 18 skaters in red, Calgary lost an all-Canadian battle with the visiting Winnipeg Jets, falling 2-1 in a special teams-filled affair.

Wolf was remarkable, making 31 stops and the Flames held the Jets' potent powerplay – which came into the night tied for third in the league at 33.3% - to just one goal on five attempts. Andersson, meanwhile, tallied his second of the year - capped with his patented stare-down celly that brought the C of Red to its feet late in the middle frame.

Calgary led 1-0 after 40 minutes but Winnipeg got a pair in the third period for the victory.

The Flames had some chances but couldn’t convert on the PP - with three of their five opportunities coming in the first period alone.

Jonathan Huberdeau, playing his second game after returning from a preseason injury, made a heckuva defensive play on a Jets 2-on-1, hustling back to lunge and get his stick on a pass from Mark Scheifele intended for Morgan Barron.

Wolf made eight stops in the frame, including a beauty on Scheifele on a Jets powerplay on a backdoor attempt on a cross-ice feed through traffic.

Not long after the carry-over advantage expired in the second, Calgary got another powerplay with the best look coming from Morgan Frost who fed Matt Coronato but his tip was stopped by Hellebuyck.

Then it was Wolf’s turn to come up big on a Winnipeg powerplay in the ongoing special teams tit-for-tat.

He lost his stick making a save on Scheifele, then sans twig stopped a blast from Kyle Connor and then denied Alex Iafallo’s rebound attempt with a pad save.

On another Calgary penalty for too many men just minutes later (the first of two they got in the frame for having six skaters in the ice), the Calgary netminder stayed with Vilardi as he skated across the blue paint and outstretched his left pad for another massive stop.

Andersson opened the scoring at 13:22 with a point blast that beat Hellebuyck, who was screened by Ryan Lomberg who was looking to tip it out front.

Andersson's point blast opens scoring in the second period

Jonathan Toews tied it up on Winnipeg’s fifth powerplay at 2:41 of the third, tipping a Neal Pionk point shot for his first as a Jet.

Huberdeau nearly put Calgary back in front off a feed from Kadri, tipping it and Hellebuyck getting a pad on it but the puck then going off the post. On the same shift, Huberdeau set up Andersson for a big blast as he skated in from the point.

Scheifele scored the game-winner on a tip from Kyle Connor off a rush with just under five minutes to go in the frame.

Sam Honzek came oh so close to tying it up not long after, taking a feed from Andersson and beating Hellebuyck shortside but the puck clanged off the post.

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Sam Honzek - Morgan Frost - Connor Zary

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

They Said It:

"You can't give a group like them that much time"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 33, WPG 28

Powerplay: CGY 0-5, WPG 1-5

Faceoffs: CGY 35.6%, WPG 64.4%

Hits: CGY 22, WPG 15

Blocked shots: CGY 10, WPG 19

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 23, WPG 9

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 7, WPG 3

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Jets 20.10.25

Photos by Gerry Thomas

Up Next:

The Flames are back in action on home ice Wednesday night, hosting the Canadiens at 6:30 p.m. MT. TICKETS

