One That Got Away

DENVER - Oh. So. Close.

It was a wild one in the Mile High City Monday night.

The Flames led 5-3 after the second period thanks to four goals in the middle stanza, but Nathan MacKinnon would score on a breakaway with 4:30 left to play, part of a three-goal third period run by the homeside to rally for the victory.

Nazem Kadri - who had a huge night - Andrew Mangiapane, Blake Coleman, Connor Zary and Yegor Sharangovich scored for Calgary, while Kadri, Coleman and Dennis Gilbert all had two-point nights.

Dan Vladar – who was supposed to start Saturday against the New Jersey Devils but backed-up Dustin Wolf instead as he got over a flu bug – made 31 saves.

It was the first of three games in four nights for the Flames.

The Flames found themselves shorthanded a scant 15 seconds into the game but killed off the adavantage. Ross Colton took Chris Tanev hard into the boards head first with a dangerous hit in the Flames zone and Noah Hanifin took exception, wrestling Colton down and getting a two-minute minor for roughing in the process.

Tanev left the ice and didn't return to the game.

Kadri had some pep in his step right from the get-go, driving out from behind the net and trying to fire one past Alexandar Georgiev from a tight angle for the team's first shot.

Later in the frame, he came in hard on the forecheck and that effort led to Martin Pospisil getting the puck down low and walking out front, but he, too, was denied by Georgiev.

MacKinnon got a fortuitous bounce when he blocked a shot by Ilya Solovyov up high near the Avs blueline before the midway mark of the frame and got a breakaway, bobbling the puck a bit as he crossed into the Flames zone but Vladar stood tall to stop him.

Kadri would open the scoring at 13:46, absolutely wiring a wrister shortside for his seventh of the season after taking a fantastic pass from the red-hot Coleman, who created a turnover before dishing it.

