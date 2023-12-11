DENVER - Blake Coleman is on a bit of a heater.

The Flames forward is third in team scoring with seven goals and nine assists and is on pace for a career high in points.

He has a goal and two helpers in his last two games and is showcasing more of his offensive flair this year.

“It’s fun,” smiled Coleman after the team's morning skate in the Mile High City ahead of tonight's tilt with the Avs, which kicks off a three games in four nights run. “Obviously every kid, when you play hockey, you sign up for the game to score goals and to make plays. So, it’s fun when you get rewarded.

“I’ve never been a super flashy player so I don’t grab a lot of headlines or anything like that. But it’s nice to get that little bit of recognition every now when things fall into place.”

Fall into place, they have.

In fact, after hosting the team for American Thanksgiving, the Texas product scored his first goal in his homestate before family and friends in 7-4 win over Stars in Dallas.

Already known for his defensive prowess and incredible two-way game, Coleman plays with pace and tenacity but had been hampered by some nagging injuries that followed two Stanley Cup runs with the Lightning followed by his first season in Calgary where the team went to the second round of the playoffs.

This offseason, he said he “had some procedures that got me to where I needed to be” - and that, combined with his training regime, has him feeling the best he has in years.

And that's showing on the ice, where a great start to the season has propelled his game.

“I’m just a little more confident with the puck,” said Coleman. “And I think a lot of it has to do with my health. I had some things I addressed and was able to get my body feeling better than it has in a few years. Usually when your body feels good, everything else just seems to go a little bit better for you.

“It’s been a big difference for me. This is more of the pace I had been on a couple years prior.”