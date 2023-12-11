'Fun When You Get Rewarded'

Coleman's offensive game in high gear for Flames

coleman1
By Ty Pilson
@typilson CalgaryFlames.com

DENVER - Blake Coleman is on a bit of a heater.

The Flames forward is third in team scoring with seven goals and nine assists and is on pace for a career high in points.

He has a goal and two helpers in his last two games and is showcasing more of his offensive flair this year.

“It’s fun,” smiled Coleman after the team's morning skate in the Mile High City ahead of tonight's tilt with the Avs, which kicks off a three games in four nights run. “Obviously every kid, when you play hockey, you sign up for the game to score goals and to make plays. So, it’s fun when you get rewarded.

“I’ve never been a super flashy player so I don’t grab a lot of headlines or anything like that. But it’s nice to get that little bit of recognition every now when things fall into place.”

Fall into place, they have.

In fact, after hosting the team for American Thanksgiving, the Texas product scored his first goal in his homestate before family and friends in 7-4 win over Stars in Dallas.

Already known for his defensive prowess and incredible two-way game, Coleman plays with pace and tenacity but had been hampered by some nagging injuries that followed two Stanley Cup runs with the Lightning followed by his first season in Calgary where the team went to the second round of the playoffs.

This offseason, he said he “had some procedures that got me to where I needed to be” - and that, combined with his training regime, has him feeling the best he has in years.

And that's showing on the ice, where a great start to the season has propelled his game.

“I’m just a little more confident with the puck,” said Coleman. “And I think a lot of it has to do with my health. I had some things I addressed and was able to get my body feeling better than it has in a few years. Usually when your body feels good, everything else just seems to go a little bit better for you.

“It’s been a big difference for me. This is more of the pace I had been on a couple years prior.”

coleman2

Captain Mikael Backlund has been paired with Coleman for most of the season and has the best seat in the house to watch him night-in and night-out.

“You can tell he’s playing with a lot of speed,” said Backlund. “Early on he was playing really good and he got some goals and his confidence grew, you could tell. He’s making some really good plays out there and he’s just a responsible player.”

While not ‘super flashy’ as Coleman said, Backlund knew the type of impact he could have before he inked a six-year deal with the Flames on July 28, 2021.

“I always knew he was a good player before,” explained Backlund. “So to me, he came as advertised. And since coming to Calgary, he’s continued to work on his game and get even better.”

The chemistry between Backlund and Coleman has contributed greatly to the play of both veterans, who have a similar style game and seem to bring out the best in each other.

The duo have been referred as ‘fixers’ for also bringing out the best in whichever winger gets put alongside them.

“We’re both good forechecking players,” said Backlund. “We forecheck hard and get pucks and I think that helps whoever plays with us to get those pucks in the O-zone.

"So, we’re responsible players with offensive side, too, so I think having that combination of being responsible defensively and being two good forechecking players helps whoever comes on the wing there.”

Coleman pots the winner against Carolina

