Flames Fall In Abbotsford

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — They stayed in the fight, but in the end, an early deficit was too much to overcome, as the Flames suffered their first road setback of the preseason in a 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

Connor Zary scored the Calgary goal in a contest in which special teams played an important role - three of the four goals Wednesday came on powerplays.

Ivan Prosvetov went the distance in goal for the Flames, making 28 saves, while Joel Farabee and Martin Pospisil chipped in with assists.

The Canucks led 2-0 through 20 minutes of play, going ahead on a Nils Hoglander powerplay goal at the five-minute mark.

Victor Mancini extended the lead two minutes later when he found time and space in the slot to beat a prone Prosvetov.

The Flames had four shots on goal in the opening frame, the attack driven by the line of Martin Pospisil, Zary and Rory Kerins. The trio ground down the Vancouver defence with a good spell of pressure late in the frame, a run that led to a good effort from the point by Etienne Morin and a drawn penalty.

Special teams continued to be a factor in period two.

Filip Chytil extended the Canucks’ lead at 12:56 on the man-advantage, but the Flames got a powerplay of their own a minute later, and they cashed in.

Farabee glided to the high slot, put a puck on goal that was tipped by Pospisil, and Zary - at the right point - was there to scoop up the change, shoveling the disc past Thatcher Demko for his first goal of the preseason.