Flames Fall 5-2 To Stars

Calgary fires 48 shots in setback to Stars

250327_CGYvsDAL
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

If they had a kitchen sink, the Flames probably would have thrown that at the net, too.

They fired 48 shots on goal - part of more than 100 attempts - but the Flames were foiled 5-2 by the Dallas Stars Thursday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Nazem Kadri scored both of the Calgary goals, giving him 30 on the season, but Casey DeSmith handled everything else that came his way, making 46 stops in the Dallas crease.

And in addition to the loss on the scoreboard, the Flames were forced to finish the contest without the services of winger Connor Zary, who got tangled up with Stars forward Mikko Rantanen in the third period and left the game.

The locals were unlucky not to be at least level after the opening frame, one that saw them earn nearly 64% of the shot attempts, and a half-dozen high-danger chances at even strength.

Zary had a golden opportunity just past the five-minute mark. He created a turnover in the offensive zone, then waited in space for the puck to come his way.

It did, and the Flames winger fired a low shot that Dallas netminder Casey DeSmith got just enough of his left pad to, to keep the score at evens.

Zary thought he’d scored later in the frame, but his tricky re-direct of a Nazem Kadri centring pass was waved off on review after it was determined Zary used his right skate to kick the puck past DeSmith, and into the net.

Later, Morgan Frost clanked a snapshot off the left post during a Flames powerplay, the puck beating DeSmith but not his best friend, the iron.

Roope Hintz’s tally stood up as the only offence of period one - the Stars centreman putting his side ahead at 7:09 - but Calgary held a 13-11 edge in shots on goal at the break.

The Flames had another goal taken off the board 5:30 into the second period. Blake Coleman found space in the right circle and after accepting a feed from Mikael Backlund, wired a puck past DeSmith’s right arm. But after a coach’s challenge, it was determined forward Joel Farabee interfered with the Dallas keeper, and the score stayed static at 1-0 in favour of the visitors.

Undaunted, the hosts kept pressing. In all, they sent 18 pucks on target and finally beat DeSmith - one that counted - at 8:12 when Kadri skated out from behind the net, spun at the bottom of the left circle, then picked the smallest of corners over DeSmith’s right shoulder, roofing his team-leading 29th goal of the season and extending his goal-scoring streak to five games.

Kadri roofs one from tight angle

But Dallas took a two-goal lead into the second intermission thanks to quick strikes from Wyatt Johnston and Mikael Granlund 1:16 apart.

Matt Coronato had a gorgeous opportunity to bring the Flames back to within a goal on a powerplay in the final minute. With DeSmith at his mercy, Coronato unleashed a wrist shot from the low slot, but it struck the middle of the crossbar, and stayed out.

Kadri stayed hot on the first shift of the third period, accepting a pass from Huberdeau in the right circle, before unleashing a shot at the 16-second mark that caromed off DeSmith and in.

Naz notches his second of the game

And the Flames kept coming. Frost fired a hard wrist shot that hit DeSmith, then hovered in statis dangerously close to the goal line, only to be swatted away to safety by Stars defenceman Thomas Harley.

Frost had a rebound opportunity at the side of the net on his next shift, but the puck bounced over his stick and away from danger.

Rantanen added insurance for the guests with just under seven minutes to play, scoring his 30th goal of the season on a rebound in front of Wolf.

Duchene rounded out the scoring with an empty-net marker with 1:49 left to play.

The Lineup:

Forwards

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka

Defence

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - Daniil Miromanov

Goaltenders

Dustin Wolf (starter)

Dan Vladar

warmies stars-01
warmies stars-03
warmies stars-04
warmies stars-05
warmies stars-06
+48 warmies stars-09
warmies stars-10
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0169_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0184_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0200_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0202_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0212_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0217_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0218_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0222_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0228_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0234_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0245_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0250_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0253_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0254_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0264_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0265_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0266_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0268_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0271_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0272_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0275_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0276_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0277_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0279_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0281_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0283_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0285_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0287_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0292_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0329_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0331_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0332_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0333_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0334_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0340_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0341_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0342_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0343_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0346_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0350_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0351_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0355_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0356_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0360_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0367_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0368_GT
20250327_CGY_vs_DAL_FLA0370_GT

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Stars 27.03.25

Photos by Gerry Thomas. Warm-up photos by Alex Medina

They Said It:

"Frustration. I thought we played a really good game"

"I think we dominated, I mean I really liked our effort"

"Can’t really mope and dwell on it"

"We deserved better tonight, we didn’t get it, it happens some nights"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 48, DAL 19

Powerplay: CGY 1-4, DAL 0-2

Faceoffs: CGY 42.4%, DAL 57.6%

Blocked Shots: CGY 18, DAL 32

Hits: CGY 26, DAL 20

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 45, DAL 25

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 19, DAL 12

Up Next:

The Flames head right back out on the road for the next three games, beginning with a Saturday night, Battle of Alberta showdown in Edmonton at 8 p.m. The trip continues in Colorado Monday before wrapping up Tuesday night in Utah.

Related Content

CGY vs. DAL | Recap

Say What - 'Can't Really Mope'

News Feed

Say What - 'Can't Really Mope'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Stars

'Always Ready'

Say What - 'Ready To Go'

5 Things - Flames vs. Stars

The Farm Report - 26.03.25

Practice Notebook - 26.03.25

Future Watch Update - 26.03.25

Say What - 'Finish The Game'

Half Man, Half Amazing

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken

Flames Alumni Set To Host Sixth Annual Hockey School 

Say What - 'Make This A Good Week'

5 Things - Flames vs. Kraken

'Give Myself A Chance'

'Step In The Right Direction'

Flames Sign Owen Say

Say What - 'We Like New York'