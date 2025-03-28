Say What - 'Can't Really Mope'

What was said after the Flames fell to the Stars

By Calgary Flames Staff
Blake Coleman on the loss to the Stars:

"Frustration. I thought we played a really good game. Some unfortunate things that happened, but I thought to a man, we showed up ready to play. Just didn’t get the result."

On the two overturned goals:

"It’s unfortunate. You got guys working their ass off out there, giving it everything they got. You’re scoring goals, and you’ve got somebody sitting behind a desk, just making a judgment call that influences the game - two of them. You could put those clips side by side with a ton of different goals this year, and you’re going to get different answers on every goal. It’s the ambiguity of the sport. Sometimes they go in your favour, sometimes they don’t, but middle of a playoff race, we’re up 3-1 in that game with those calls going our way."

On the injury to Connor Zary:

"Makes you sick to your stomach. He’s a great kid, he’s a big part of our team. He’s been through a lot. He worked hard to get back in the lineup and be a difference-maker for us. That’s where your mind goes after this game, immediately."

Nazem Kadri on the contest versus Dallas:

"I think we dominated, I mean I really liked our effort, really liked our game. Coulda certainly had a few more. I feel like if we play that way most nights, you’re going to get the result you want."

On his second-period tally:

"Just tried to bring him off the post a bit, felt like I had some room. I dunno if it was Zar or Pospy driving the net, created some space for me, I was able just to make a move and find a little pocket short-side."

On the Zary injury:

"I wasn’t even quite sure what happened, I just picked the puck up, I didn’t really see what was going on behind me. I’m really hoping for the best for him. He’s had a quick road to recovery from his last injury. We’re hoping it’s not too bad, and I’m sure he’s hoping the same."

Joel Farabee on his goaltender interference on Coleman's non-goal:

"Maybe touched him barely. Thought I was outside the blue, I was told by the refs that if the shot was glove-side, it was a goal, and if it was blocker-side, it’s no goal. So not really sure what to think about that."

On the effort versus the Stars:

"The result sucks, but honestly I thought we dominated that game. We were all over them, almost 50 shots, I mean that game probably should have been 3-1 us to start, could go either way. Can’t really mope and dwell on it, we’ve just got to get back. If we can play that intense and that style the rest of the year, I think we’re gonna get in."

On Zary's injury:

"Just awful, man. Since I’ve come here, he’s been just so helpful for me, and such a good guy. He’s such a great presence in the locker room, he’s one of those guys, he comes to the rink and he just loves being a hockey player. You feel for him. Hopefully it’s not too serious and we can get him back, because he’s a huge part of this team."

Ryan Huska on his team's effort:

"I loved our game. I mean there was a couple mistakes we made on two of their goals, but I thought both called-off goals were goals, that’s all. Disappointed, I guess. But I liked the way our team played tonight, I thought we did a lot of good things."

On not letting the 5-2 loss fester:

"Same as after a win, you move on right away, we don’t have time to dwell on it. But I think what you’d like the team to recognize, most nights you play like that, you win those games. So we have to take a lot of the good that we did in tonight’s game, and make sure we bring that to the next game in Edmonton, and that’s the most important thing. We deserved better tonight, we didn’t get it, it happens some nights, you win games that you shouldn’t, it goes both ways over the course of the year. Our challenge is to make sure that our game in Edmonton mirrors this one, so we get ourselves back into the winning column again."

On seeing Zary leave the game due to injury:

"It’s hard to watch. You don’t ever want to see a player go through that, you see how hard they work to come back with their rehab, and try to put themselves in a position to come back. So our hope now is, the work that he’s done has strengthened his knee up enough so the injury isn’t serious. We won’t know more ’til later on, as to what it’s actually going to look like. But we’re hopeful, I will say."

