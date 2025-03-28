Say What - 'Can't Really Mope'

Blake Coleman on the loss to the Stars:

"Frustration. I thought we played a really good game. Some unfortunate things that happened, but I thought to a man, we showed up ready to play. Just didn’t get the result."

On the two overturned goals:

"It’s unfortunate. You got guys working their ass off out there, giving it everything they got. You’re scoring goals, and you’ve got somebody sitting behind a desk, just making a judgment call that influences the game - two of them. You could put those clips side by side with a ton of different goals this year, and you’re going to get different answers on every goal. It’s the ambiguity of the sport. Sometimes they go in your favour, sometimes they don’t, but middle of a playoff race, we’re up 3-1 in that game with those calls going our way."

On the injury to Connor Zary:

"Makes you sick to your stomach. He’s a great kid, he’s a big part of our team. He’s been through a lot. He worked hard to get back in the lineup and be a difference-maker for us. That’s where your mind goes after this game, immediately."