Last-Minute Heartbreak

The Flames dropped a 4-3 decision to the Blues Tuesday at the Scotiabank Saddledome

20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0096_GT
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

Brandon Saad scored the game-winner with 48 seconds left in regulation time as the Blues slipped past the Flames 4-3.

The Flames got goals from MacKenzie Weegar, Noah Hanifin and Yegor Sharangovich, but the visitors scored three unanswered goals to take both points at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

After the two sides traded early chances, Calgary grabbed momentum midway through the opening frame, as the top line forced a turnover in the Blues zone.

The puck came free to Jonathan Huberdeau who shot once, then found his own rebound, though St. Louis netminder Jordan Binnington was equal to the task.

Moments after Huberdeau’s chances, the Flames opened the scoring when Weegar accepted a D-to-D pass from partner Rasmus Andersson.

He strode down the left side and snapped a shot short-side on Binnington that was labelled for the top corner.

Weegar leans into a shot from his off wing and beats Binnington clean

The goal helped add to what already was a momentus day for Weegar.

Earlier Tuesday, the Flames blueliner was presented with his championship ring, after he helped Canada claim gold at the IIHF World Championship last spring.

Weegar was part of Canada's leadership group at the event, and led the Canadians in scoring over his 10 appearances, totalling three goals and 11 points.

Weegar receives his ring from the World Championship

The locals kept up the pressure as the opening period waned, with Mikael Backlund putting his stamp on the contest with about six minutes left.

He forced a pair of turnovers, one in the neutral zone and one in the offensive end, then forced Binnington into a rebound save to keep the scoreline at 1-0 for the home side.

The St. Louis netminder made 16 saves in the first period as the Flames kept pressing; Matt Coronato earned a pair of chances - the first on a catch-and-shoot, the second on a one-timer from the left circle - that forced Binnington’s hand.

At the other end, Jacob Markstrom was sharp, denying Kevin Hayes with a sublime glove save on a Blues powerplay, then racing out of his crease and sliding to prevent a Saad breakaway opportunity with four minutes left.

Markstrom stands tall to keep it 0-0 early

The Saad-Markstrom feud would continue on into the middle stanza, as the St. Louis winger tied the game at 1-1 at the 8:27 mark.

But just over a minute later, Markstrom would again foil Saad, turning away a short-handed breakaway chance by covering the low half of the net.

Markstrom makes terrific save as teams trade chances

The Flames regained the lead at 11:13 of the second period thanks to Hanifin, who stepped into a slapshot in the left-wing circle and blasted it past Binnington for his eighth goal of the year.

Hanifin steps into a slapper to put the Flames back in front

Sharangovich added to the lead 64 seconds later, becoming the second Calgary forward to reach 20 goals on the season by wiring a puck past Binnington’s stick side from the high slot.

Sharky scores his 20th of the season with a wicked snipe off the rush

The Blues cut the gap to one goal late in the frame on a Brayden Schenn short-handed marker, but the locals retained a 3-2 lead through 40 minutes, outshooting St. Louis 13-9 in the middle frame.

Jordan Kyrou tied the game at 3-3 just shy of the seven-minute mark of period three, then threatened to give his side its first lead of the game two minutes later when sprung in alone.

Markstrom had other plans.

He stayed with his shooter, thwarting the high-danger opportunity while Andersson helped gather the loose puck from the crease to keep the score level.

At the other end, Binnington denied Flames defenceman Dennis Gilbert on a golden chance at the midway mark; Gilbert’s shot appeared destined for the top corner only to land in Binnington’s glove.

The score remained level until the final minute of regulation time.

Saad stepped across the blue line, then put a low shot goalward that appeared to take a deflection before sneaking past Markstrom off his right post and in.

Calgary outshot St. Louis 35-26 on the night; Nazem Kadri led the way for the home side with six shots on goal.

Forward Cole Schwindt played 6:45 in his Flames debut after being recalled from the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers earlier in the day.

The Lineup:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Cole Schwindt - Adam Klapka

Defence

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Jordan Oesterle - Dennis Gilbert

Goaltenders

Jacob Markstrom (starter)
Dan Vladar

20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0029_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0007_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0037_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0034_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0041_GT
+41 20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0044_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0008_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0028_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0021_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0046_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0024_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0080_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0074_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0070_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0078_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0079_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0064_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0067_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0065_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0049_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0086_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0075_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0084_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0077_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0085_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0088_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0114_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0093_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0144_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0101_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0098_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0102_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0138_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0137_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0140_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0096_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0115_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0142_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0141_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0150_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0349_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0147_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0344_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0350_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0145_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0153_GT
20240123_CGY_vs_STL_FLA0149_GT

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Blues 23.01.24

Go inside the glass and get a close-up look at the action vs. St. Louis. Photos by Gerry Thomas

They Said It:

"We gave them too many Grade-A chances"

"We knew what (was) at stake tonight"

"Got a crazy skip off the ice"

"We gave them goals"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 35, STL 26

Powerplay: CGY 0-3, STL 0-1

Faceoffs: CGY 52.6%, STL 47.4%

Blocked Shots: CGY 13, STL 17

Hits: CGY 16, STL 23

Takeaways: CGY 12, STL 11

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 23, STL 29

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 10, STL 7

Up Next:

The homestand continues Thursday night when the Flames play host to the Blue Jackets at 7:00 p.m. MT. Get tickets

News Feed

FlamesTV Podcast - 'It's A Tough One'

FlamesTV Podcast - 'It's A Tough One'
Say What - 'That's Tough'

Say What - 'That's Tough'
Schwindt Set For Flames Debut

'I'm Pumped'
Say What - 'Bring Our 'A' Game'

Say What - 'Bring Our 'A' Game'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blues 23.01.24

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blues
Flames Recall Cole Schwindt 23.01.24

Flames Recall Cole Schwindt
5 Things - Flames vs. Blues 23.01.24

5 Things - Flames vs. Blues
Flames Set To Host Hockey Talks Night

Flames Set To Host Hockey Talks Night
Kylington Returns To Flames Practice

'He's Fired Up Again'
Say What - 'Great To See Him'

Say What - 'Great To See Him'
Flames Statement On Dillon Dube

Flames Statement On Dillon Dube
Flames Assign Dustin Wolf To Wranglers 21.01.24

Flames Assign Dustin Wolf To Wranglers
FlamesTV Podcast - Tough Bounce Proves Costly

FlamesTV Podcast - Tough Bounce Proves Costly
Say What - 'Couldn't Bail Him Out'

Say What - 'Couldn't Bail Him Out'
Flames Suffer 3-1 Setback To Oilers

Flames Fall 3-1 To Oilers
Flames Make Roster Adjustments 20.01.23

Flames Make Roster Adjustments
Savard, Flames Have Fond Memories On 'Hockey Day'

'If You Can't Get Fired Up...'
Coronato Bringing AHL Confidence Back to Flames Lineup

'Going To Be A Lot Of Energy'