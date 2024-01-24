Last-Minute Heartbreak

Brandon Saad scored the game-winner with 48 seconds left in regulation time as the Blues slipped past the Flames 4-3.

The Flames got goals from MacKenzie Weegar, Noah Hanifin and Yegor Sharangovich, but the visitors scored three unanswered goals to take both points at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

After the two sides traded early chances, Calgary grabbed momentum midway through the opening frame, as the top line forced a turnover in the Blues zone.

The puck came free to Jonathan Huberdeau who shot once, then found his own rebound, though St. Louis netminder Jordan Binnington was equal to the task.

Moments after Huberdeau’s chances, the Flames opened the scoring when Weegar accepted a D-to-D pass from partner Rasmus Andersson.

He strode down the left side and snapped a shot short-side on Binnington that was labelled for the top corner.