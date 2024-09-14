Flames Drop Young Stars Opener In OT

PENTICTON, B.C. — The Flames battled back from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits, but dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to the Winnipeg Jets Friday in their 2024 Young Stars Classic opener.

Sam Morton, Hunter Laing and Jaden Lipinski counted the Calgary markers, while Dimitri Kuzmin played hero for the Jets with 1:37 remaining in the extra frame.

Winnipeg jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, striking first at the 4:43 mark when Nikita Chibrikov jumped on a loose puck in the Calgary zone, snapping home the tournament opener from the slot.

Connor Levis extended the Jets lead on a one-timer from the low slot 79 seconds later.

But the Flames found their feet as the period went on, outshooting Winnipeg 9-8 in the opening frame.

Calgary’s best opportunities of the opening period came around the midway mark; Luke Misa stripped a Jets defenceman, then tried to tuck the puck past Milic’s left leg from in tight.

Lipinski then forced Milic into a quick stick save on a one-timer with eight-and-a-half minutes left on the clock.