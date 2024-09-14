Flames Drop Young Stars Opener In OT

The Flames fell to the Jets 4-3 in overtime in their Young Stars Classic opener

240913_CGYvsWPG_gamer
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

PENTICTON, B.C. — The Flames battled back from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits, but dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to the Winnipeg Jets Friday in their 2024 Young Stars Classic opener.

Sam Morton, Hunter Laing and Jaden Lipinski counted the Calgary markers, while Dimitri Kuzmin played hero for the Jets with 1:37 remaining in the extra frame.

Winnipeg jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, striking first at the 4:43 mark when Nikita Chibrikov jumped on a loose puck in the Calgary zone, snapping home the tournament opener from the slot.

Connor Levis extended the Jets lead on a one-timer from the low slot 79 seconds later.

But the Flames found their feet as the period went on, outshooting Winnipeg 9-8 in the opening frame.

Calgary’s best opportunities of the opening period came around the midway mark; Luke Misa stripped a Jets defenceman, then tried to tuck the puck past Milic’s left leg from in tight.

Lipinski then forced Milic into a quick stick save on a one-timer with eight-and-a-half minutes left on the clock.

The opportunities turned to goals in period two, as the Flames evened the score before the middle stanza was seven minutes old.

Morton got Calgary on the board at the 2:20 mark, snapping a shot past Milic from the left wing after his initial cross-crease pass deflected back onto his stick.

The Minnesota State alumnus turned from scorer to set-up artist four-and-a-half minutes later, zipping a pass from behind the net to blueliner Hunter Brzustewicz in the slot. Brzustewicz’s effort then found Laing’s stick at the side of the Winnipeg goal - the Prince George Cougars forward finished the play by banging the puck into a yawning cage.

Parker Bell had Calgary’s best chance in the later stages of the frame, finding some space in the slot on a Flames rush, but his attempt sailed just above Milic’s crossbar as the score remained level after 40 minutes.

Calgary held a 10-5 advantage on the shot clock in period two.

Winnipeg reclaimed the lead 3:35 into the third, Jacob Julien tapping a powerplay marker past Flames goalie Connor Murphy after a hard pass to the front of the net from linemate Brad Lambert.

But the Flames used special teams - specifically a short-handed rush - to their advantage seven minutes later.

Lucas Ciona found some space down the left wing, and after a cross-crease pass was deflected into the blue paint, Lipinski pounced into action, and poked the disc home to tie the score at 3-3.

Morton put his stamp on the overtime period off the opening draw, leveling Jets forward Brad Lambert with a heavy hit.

But Winnipeg ended proceedings on a two-man breakaway minutes later, as Kuzmin accepted a cross-ice pass from Colby Barlow before snapping the puck past Murphy for the decider.

Calgary outshot Winnipeg 23-19 overall.

The Flames finished 0-1 on the powerplay, while the Jets ended up converting on one of their three opportunities.

The Flames will continue the Young Stars Classic with a battle against the Edmonton Oilers Saturday, with puck drop slated for 8:30 p.m. MT.

The tilt will be streamed live on CalgaryFlames.com and on the Flames App.

They Said It:

"Started to take a breath."

"It's an early start right now."

News Feed

Young Stars Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets

'Help The Team Win No Matter What'

Flames Re-Sign Jakob Pelletier

Flames Hand Out Hardware

'Ready To Roll'

Young Stars Classic Preview - Flames vs. Jets

‘Fluent In Both Languages’

Flames Open 2024 Prospects Camp

'This Is Just The Start'

Flames Charity Golf Classic Raises $365,000

'Good Spot For Us'

Tyson Barrie To Attend Camp On PTO

Flames Sign Jarred Tinordi

Gaudreau Brothers Remembered For Special Bond

Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau Memorial Service

What's Your Favourite Johnny Memory?

How To Access The Digital Candle

Flames To Host Candlelight Vigil