Tough Third

PITTSBURGH – It was all setting up for a storybook ending.
The kind most could only dream of.
Matt Coronato had sniped his first-career goal, breaking the goose-egg and putting the Flames out front late in the second period of a game they outshot, outchanced and largely outplayed their opponents.
Until ...
They didn't.
The Penguins came out the gates red-hot to open the third, and quickly equalized when Bryan Rust stuffed home a loose puck at the side of the net only 18 seconds into the stanza. Then, disaster struck when Reilly Smith rifled a shot over the shoulder of Jacob Markstrom only 23 seconds later to give the Penguins their first lead.
Jake Guentzel blitzed home a one-timer on a setup from Kris Letang at 5:50, and Evgeni Malkin rounded out the offence about 10 minutes later, cutting to the net and burying a chip shot over the shoulder.
Jonathan Huberdeau pulled the Flames within two with 3:55 to play - Guentzel lending a hand by inadvertently kicking the puck into his own net off Huberdeau's goal-mouth pass attempt - but it wasn't enough. Rust added his second of the night into the empty net with 21.9 seconds left to ice it.
5-2, final.