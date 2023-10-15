Tough Third

Markstrom - who was brilliant early in the contest - made 25 stops on the night. At the other end, Alex Nedeljkovic turned aside 34 of the 36 shots he faced.

"It was tough puck management to start with, for sure," said Head Coach Ryan Huska. "The hard part is we had a good first two periods, when you look at it. We played a good, solid road game to start with and then we let momentum get away from us. A few faceoff reads that were not there for us tonight.

“I think you have to recognize the work ethic was there, for the most part. It was much improved from our game against Winnipeg, for sure. But if you want to take the next step, it's those small details in the game that are often the difference, and they sure were tonight.”

With the loss, the Flames fall to 1-1-0 on the year and will continue their season-long, five-game road swing on Monday in Washington.

Flames defenceman Noah Hanifin played in his 600th career game in this one, becoming the 10th-youngest defenceman in NHL history to accomplish the feat.

Unlike on Wednesday, when early penalties allowed the Jets to build momentum and dictate the pace, the Flames were on their toes early in this one, establishing a quick, 6-1 shot advantage on the shot clock.

Their best chance came off the stick of A.J. Greer, who intercepted a pass at his own blueline and sped off on a partial 2-on-1. While he was ultimately caught from behind at the last second, Greer managed to fend off the check long enough to steer a weak shot, before the rebound skittered to safety behind the trailing attackers.

The homeside roared to life around the midway point of the period when Nikita Zadorov tripped up Malkin, nullifying a scoring chance and putting their vaunted powerplay to work.

Markstrom, though, had other ideas.

The Flames’ No.-1 puck-stopper came up with a series of incredible stops and Malkin – who had a four-point game on Friday in Washington – was right in the thick of the action.

The Pens’ top unit peppered the net and after Malkin – then, Crosby and others – got a couple of whacks at a loose puck in tight, a prone Markstrom was able to locate the puck in a sea of humanity and swipe it off the goal line to preserve the deadlock.