Flames Drop 5-2 Decision in Pittsburgh

Tough Third
Say What - 'Check the Right Way'

Hanifin Set to Play in 600th Career Game Tonight

'Great Player, Great Human'
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Penguins 14.10.23

5 Things - Flames @ Penguins 14.10.23

In Loving Memory of Chris Snow

Mangiapane Sparks Top Line To Early Success

Practice Lines - 12.10.23

Flames Foundation's 50/50 Program Is Back

The Beaches To Perform Pre-Game At Heritage Classic 

Flames Praise Markstrom's Effort In Win Over Jets

FlamesTV Podcast - What a Finish! Flames Top Jets

Flames beat Jets to open NHL Season

Dube ready for top line opportunity with Flames

Say What - 'Always Get Those Butterflies'

Zadorov Taking on Leadership Role on Flames Blueline

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets - 11.10.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Jets 11.10.23

Say What - 'The Work Ethic Was There'

What was talked about following a 5-2 loss to the Penguins

20231014_Post
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Coronato on scoring his first NHL goal:

“Feels good. Lindy made a great play there (but) I think it's hard to think about with the way we came out and played in the third. But it was a great play by Lindy and it was good to get it.”

On what happened in the third period:

“I think we didn't do a great job managing pucks. A couple, maybe, mental mistakes that we'll definitely clean up. It's important stuff, so we have to get better.

“I thought we did a good job working all game. I thought it was just a few mistakes in the third.”

"We'll look to get better"

Huberdeau on letting it get away:

“We can't let up against a team like that. A couple mental mistakes we had in the third and they took advantage of that. I thought, overall, the work ethic was great tonight. We worked hard. But some mistakes turned the puck into our net."

On Coronato scoring his first goal:

“It's great. This guy had a tremendous training camp and worked really hard this summer to get rewarded. It would have been nice to get him the win obviously for him, but he's been playing really well, so he's got to keep going. It's exciting, obviously, to get your first NHL goal.

“When you see a young guy coming in and working hard, it's nice to see him get rewarded. He's going to score many goals in this league.”

"We have to manage the puck better"

Ryan Huska on what went wrong:

“It was tough puck management to start with, for sure. The hard part is we had a good first two periods, when you look at it. We played a good, solid road game to start with and then you let momentum get away from us. A few faceoff reads that were not there for us tonight. It's a tough one for us to start for sure.”

On a strong first 40:

“I think you have to recognize the work ethic was there for the most part. It was much improved from our game against Winnipeg, for sure. But if you want to take the next step, it's those small details in the game that are often the difference, and they sure were tonight.”

"It got away from us in the third, for sure"

