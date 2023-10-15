Say What - 'The Work Ethic Was There'

Coronato on scoring his first NHL goal:

“Feels good. Lindy made a great play there (but) I think it's hard to think about with the way we came out and played in the third. But it was a great play by Lindy and it was good to get it.”

On what happened in the third period:

“I think we didn't do a great job managing pucks. A couple, maybe, mental mistakes that we'll definitely clean up. It's important stuff, so we have to get better.

“I thought we did a good job working all game. I thought it was just a few mistakes in the third.”