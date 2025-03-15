Flames Doubled Up By Avalanche

Coleman, Huberdeau score in 4-2 loss

By Chris Wahl
Parker Kelly scored twice, including the game-winner, as the Colorado Avalanche doubled up the Flames 4-2 Friday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

A tight-checking, physical contest went the way of the visitors, who held on despite a valiant third-period comeback attempt.

Blake Coleman and Jonathan Huberdeau scored for Calgary, who despite the loss remain in possession of the second Wild Card berth in the Western Conference.

The Flames set the tone for a physical first period right off the drop of the puck, Kevin Bahl finishing a check on Martin Necas in the offensive zone before Ryan Lomberg collided with Erik Johnson minutes later.

The heaviest belt of the frame came in the Flames defensive zone, though, when Martin Pospisil laid out Avs captain Nathan MacKinnon with a clean, hard hit along the wall.

That spurred the Calgarians on early. Rasmus Andersson found Nazem Kadri in the left circle at the four-minute mark, but his hard snapshot glanced off the glove of Colorado ‘keeper Scott Wedgewood.

Kadri clanked one off the left post minutes later - from about the same spot - after MacKenzie Weegar put a crisp, cross-ice pass on his tape.

The visitors took a 1-0 lead into the break, thanks to a seeing-eye point shot from Ryan Lindgren at the 13:21 mark.

Dryden Hunt - making only his second NHL appearance of the season after being recalled from the AHL’s Wranglers Friday - tested Wedgewood early in the second period when he was sprung on a breakaway.

Calgary had a 2-on-0 rush a few minutes later, Jonathan Huberdeau sifted a puck to the front of the net for Pospisil to re-direct, but again, Wedgewood made himself big at just the right time. At the other end, Wolf was forced into a penalty-shot stop off Cale Makar after the Avalanche defender’s breakaway attempt was impeded.

But where Makar failed, Parker Kelly succeeded, grabbing a bobbled puck at the Flames blue-line and snapped it home with 4:36 left on the clock.

If we’ve learned one thing from these Flames, it’s that they just don’t quit.

And that was the story of the third period - one that saw Calgary fire 14 shots on target.

Coleman got the locals on the board just past the three minute mark. Matt Coronato wired a hard shot on goal from the top of the right circle, and Coleman was right in place to bang home the rebound.

Kelly answered back with his second goal of the night to make it 3-1 Avalanche, but Huberdeau got the home side back to within a goal on the man-advantage.

And he didn’t even have to use his stick to score his 25th goal of the season.

Rasmus Andersson’s rising slap shot hit Huberdeau in the shoulder, from then it bounced up, over Wedgewood, and into the back of the net.

But that’s as close as the Flames would come.

Valeri Nichushkin iced the contest with a long-range empty-netter with 1:39 to play.

Wolf made 24 saves in goal for the Flames, while Coleman led all skaters with six hits.

The Lineup:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Yegor Sharangovich - Blake Coleman

Martin Pospisil - Morgan Frost - Adam Klapka

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Dryden Hunt

Defence

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - Daniil Miromanov

Goaltenders

Dustin Wolf - starter

Dan Vladar

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Avalanche 14.03.25

Game photos by Gerry Thomas. Arrival shots, featuring our 2025 Pride jerseys, by Alex Medina

They Said It:

"You have to play 60 minutes. If our team doesn’t, it’s hard for us to win"

"I don’t think we played too well with the puck"

"We didn’t quit. I liked the response in the third"

"The first half of the game, just too slow, not enough energy"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 24, COL 28

Powerplay: CGY 1-2, COL 0-1

Faceoffs: CGY 44.6%, COL 55.4%

Blocked Shots: CGY 15, COL 17

Hits: CGY 32, COL 19

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 27, COL 22

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 10, COL 11

Up Next:

The Flames head out on a four-game Eastern road trip, beginning Monday night in Toronto (5:30 p.m. MT/Prime).

