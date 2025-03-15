Say What - 'Too Little, Too Late'

Rasmus Andersson on the loss:

"I don’t think we played too well with the puck. We were a little sloppy with the puck tonight, and that cost us. I thought we defended well. The last five minutes of the second, and the third - maybe - we were pushing. Little sloppy tonight, just couldn’t get the fore-check going first 30 minutes of the game."

On the third period and the need to bring a 60-minute effort:

"If we play like we did in the third, we’ll be fine. We’ve just got to find that desperation in the first two periods. It’s almost like a complete opposite from the last two games … We’ve got to figure out how to play 60 minutes, it starts with us in the leadership group. You gotta look yourself in the mirror before you can look somewhere else. We’ve got to start getting better and lead by example."

On Mikael Backlund's absence:

"It sucks. You never want to be injured. For us, we’re losing our captain, we hope obviously he’ll be back sooner rather than later. It’s up to the five of us in here to get the boys going. We didn’t do a good job of that today, and we’ve got to bear down; we’ve got to be ready to play come Monday against Toronto."